Brother Loughlan Sofield To Speak In Hereford

Hereford—Holy Trinity Brother Loughlan Sofield, one of the keynote speakers at the 2015 Southwest Liturgical Conference Study Week in Amarillo, will make his first appearance in the Diocese of Amarillo since then at St. Anthony’s Church.



Brother Sofield will speak to parishioners as part of the parish’s Lenten Mission Sunday, Feb. 25 to Tuesday, Feb. 27 on the topic Forgiveness and Healing, which will be an extended reflection on his book, Facing Forgiveness.



Known as a humorist, speaker and author, Brother Sofield has worked in more than 300 dioceses on six continents. He is the director of the Missionary Servant Center for Collaborative Ministry, the director of the Washington Archdiocesan Consultation and Counseling Center; and assistant director of the Center for Religion and Psychiatry in Washington. Brother Sofield is a recipient of the Gaudium et Spes Award from the National Association of Lay Ministry.



Brother Sofield has served on the faculty of or lectured at many colleges and universities in the United States and in other countries. During the last few years, much of his time has been spent conducting programs of clergy education and providing consultation to dioceses.



For additional information about Brother Sofield’s presentation in Hereford, please call St. Anthony’s Church at 364-6150.

