Amarillo—Ready, Set, Lent! is the theme of a Busy Person’s Lenten Retreat, taking place Tuesday, March 8, beginning at 5:30pm at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Stella Maris Hamann, executive director at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, will be the presenter.
The evening begins with Evening Prayer at 5:30, followed by dinner at 6:00 and the presentation by Sister Stella Maris at 6:45. The evening concludes at 7:30 with Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Holy Hour.
Cost of the evening is $25 per person. For additional information, please call the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 806-383-1811.