Busy Person’s Lenten Retreat March 26

Amarillo—A Busy Person’s Lenten Retreat, sponsored by the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, will take place Tuesday, March 26 at the center, 2100 North Spring.
Mykel Byersmith, Music Director at St. Ann’s Church, Canyon, will lead participants on a Musical Meditation on the Stations of the Cross, according to BDRC executive director Linda Astuto.
Cost of the Retreat is $20.00 per person, which begins with dinner at 5:30pm, followed by the program from 6:30 to 8:00. For additional information or to sign up, please call Astuto at the BDRC at 383-1811.