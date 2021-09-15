Busy Person’s Retreat Oct. 12

Amarillo—Life Experiences and Health: Fitting the Puzzle Pieces Together is the theme of a Busy Person’s Retreat Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
Rachael King will lead the retreat, which begins with dinner at 5:30, followed by the presentation at 6:30. Cost of the evening is $25 per person or $40 per couple.
“Have you ever looked at the many pieces of information that make up your knowledge about how to be and stay healthy? These pieces, when pulled together, create a complex puzzle that we often use to understand our and other’s health and disease,” said Linda Astuto, executive director at the BDRC.
“Thanks to science, research and to the Internet, we have access to many pieces of that puzzle including nearly unlimited information about diseases, their causes, possible cures and even how to prevent them fully.
“This timely and informative talk will examine how our life experiences, from the earliest moments forward, have the strong capacity to affect our current and future health positively or negatively. Participants will examine major diseases, mental health, and family and community health, through the lens of past experiences and each will walk away with a new, important piece of the puzzle of their health.”
King has more than 25 years of experience in the creative services fields, spanning many aspects of design. She currently heads R. King Design Group and has a Masters of Education with a specialization in the use of technology in instruction from Texas Tech University.
For additional information or to register for the evening, please call the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 806-383-1811.