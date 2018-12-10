Candelmas Celebration Friday, Feb. 1

Amarillo—The Catholic Historical Society will celebrate Candlemas with a display of the infant child Jesus and Christ-child statuary provided by priests of the Diocese of Amarillo.



The celebration, which is open to the public, is set for Friday, Feb. 1 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm in the Diocesan Museum, inside the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 4512 NE 24th Ave. Refreshments will be provided.



The statuary will be on display throughout the month of February, according to diocesan archivist Susan Garner.



For additional information about Candlemas, please call Garner at 414-1076.



