Canyon Knights To Conduct Pickleball Tournament

Canyon—Knights of Columbus Council #7840 at St. Ann’s Church will conduct its inaugural Pickleball Tournament Saturday, June 15, beginning at 8:00am at the Amarillo National Tennis Center at 5000 Bell in Amarillo.
The tournament is scheduled to begin at 8:00am, with first wave, second wave and bracket times to be announced. The tournament is scheduled to end at 3:00pm, according to Knights spokesperson Joe Shehan.
Entry fee is $50 per participant. Second event $20 registration fee required before 6:00pm on Saturday, June 8 to establish brackets. The registration fee includes t-shirts and a meal by Knights of Columbus Council #7840.
Format for the tournament are two-person teams—female, male and female/male mixed doubles.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Right-to-Life and Snack Pak Charities.
Sponsorships are available, beginning with Silver sponsorship at $150 and Platinum sponsorship at $1,000 or more. Deadline to sponsor the tournament is Saturday, June 1.
For more information about the inaugural Pickleball Tournament sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #7840 at St. Ann’s Church, please contact David Rohrbach at 806-676-9077 or Bernie Wieck at 806-676-8014.