Capuchin Celebration Saturday, Aug. 11

Amarillo—Tickets remain available for the annual Capuchin Spiritual Alliance celebration Saturday, Aug. 11, at St. Lucien’s Chapel.



The celebration will begin with Mass at 5:30pm in St. Lucien’s Chapel, adjacent to the Monastery of the Blessed Sacrament and Our Lady of Guadalupe at 4201 NE 18th. Following the Mass, the celebration will move into the Monastery courtyard, where dinner will be served. A limited number of tickets for the dinner are being sold, at $20.00 per person and $12.00 for children under 10.



According to the diocesan archives, nine Claretian Capuchin Sisters arrived in the Diocese of Amarillo from Guadalajara, Mexico on Aug. 13, 1981, responding to an invitation from then-Bishop Leroy T. Matthiesen to establish a contemplative house in the diocese, according to an article in the Aug. 9, 1981 edition of The West Texas Catholic. The nine moved into the home that formerly served as the Bishop’s home.



The Capuchin history in Mexico is one of survival, persevering through persecution and martyrdom. For 160 years, after their establishment in 1761, they enjoyed a quiet and peaceful existence. That came to an end in 1921 when the reform laws written under Benito Juarez were enforced during the regime of President Plutarco Elías Calles. The Sisters’ monastery in Guadalajara was taken over by the government and the Sisters were dispersed.



“The Capuchins in the Diocese of Amarillo pray for the needs of all in our diocese 24/7/365,” said Cristina Parra, president of the Capuchin Spiritual Alliance. “All the funds raised during this celebration will go toward the needs of the Capuchins, whether it be improvements to the Convent, medical needs of the Sisters and basic needs. Please join us and show your support to these wonderful women.”



For more details on the celebration or to RSVP, please contact Cristina Parra at 316-1230 or Mother Abbess Maria de la Luz at 383-6771.



