Cardinal Rodriguez To Speak At Sixth Annual Bishop’s Gala

Amarillo—Cardinal Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga, Archbishop of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, will be the keynote speaker Friday, May 5 at the sixth annual Bishop’s Gala, which will take place at Amarillo Country Club, 4800 Bushland Blvd.



The evening, hosted by the Catholic Foundation of the Texas Panhandle, will include a social hour, dinner, a live auction and casino tables.



Chairing this year’s Gala are Greg and Belinda Britten, parishioners at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Amarillo.



Cardinal Rodríguez is a native of Tegucigalpa. He was ordained to the priesthood for the Salesians of St. John Bosco on June 28, 1970 and appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Tegucigalpa on Oct. 28, 1978.



After being appointed Archbishop of Tegucigalpa on Jan. 8, 1993, he was created a Cardinal on Feb. 21, 2001. He was a participant in both the 2005 and 2013 Conclaves. Cardinal Rodríguez served two terms as president of Caritas International and was president of the Latin American Episcopal Conference (CELAM) from 1995 to 1999. He is also the Coordinator of the Council of Cardinals advising Pope Francis.



Tickets are $100 per person or $1,500 for a benefactor table of eight. Proceeds from this year’s Gala will go toward the needs at Holy Cross Catholic Academy, the only secondary Catholic School in the Diocese of Amarillo.



Tickets for the Gala will be available soon, but RSVP’s are being accepted at this time, according to Kim Richard, director of Development and Stewardship for the Diocese of Amarillo. Please contact Richard at 383-2243, ext. 130, or via email, krichard@dioama.org for more details and benefits of Gala Sponsorships.



Checks for tickets and sponsorships should be made payable to “Diocese of Amarillo” and stubbed “Bishop’s Gala.” Seating is limited.



“We invite everyone to join us for a great evening of fellowship and outstanding food,” she said. “This is a great opportunity to pick up some great gifts for your loved ones and to help contribute to the education of our children at Holy Cross Catholic Academy.”



For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact Helen Sage at 517-1570; Sandy Riney at 359-6706; or Belinda Britten at 420-1030.



