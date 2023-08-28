Catechetical Sunday 2023

On Sunday, Sept. 17, with the theme "Come to me all you who labor and are burdened" Matthew 11:28, the Catholic Church in the United States will celebrate Catechetical Sunday. This year's theme reminds us of the invitation we receive from the Lord Jesus to follow Him and the promise He wants to lighten our burdens.
In 1935 the Vatican asked every country to acknowledge the importance of the Ministry of Catechesis and at the same time honor all who serve as catechists. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has designated the third Sunday in September as Catechetical Sunday. Those who serve in this ministry are called, blessed and commissioned with the mission of the evangelization and catechesis of children, teens and adults in their parish.
This Sunday offers all of us a good opportunity to reflect on the role each one plays in teaching the Faith and witnessing to the Gospel. The Catechism of the Catholic Church states that “Catechesis is intimately bound up with the Church’s life… her inner growth and correspondence with God’s plan depends essentially on catechesis”. (no.7)
Catechists are commissioned every year because this ministry is necessary for the continuation of passing on the Faith and for assisting Catholic children, youth, adults and the elderly to know, live and appreciate our Faith. Aware that parents are the primary catechists of their children, on this Sunday the Church also encourages parents to make their home a place of prayer and where our Faith is handed to the next generation.
School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer is coordinator of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo.