Cathedral To Host Day Of Reconciliation

Amarillo—In conjunction with a Lenten Mission Sunday, March 6 through Tuesday, March 8, St. Mary’s Cathedral will host a Day of Reconciliation Wednesday, March 9 from 9:00am to 9:00pm at 1200 South Washington.
More than 1,300 people took part in a Day of Reconciliation Dec. 15 at St. Mary’s Cathedral and once again, there will be multi-lingual priests available throughout the 12-hour period to hear confessions, according to Father Anthony C. Neusch, rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
“There will be at least four priests available to hear confessions from 9:00am to 5:00pm,” said Father Neusch. “We will have five to six priests available from 5:00 until all confessions have been heard, at approximately 9:00. We encourage everyone to join us and take advantage of receiving the Sacrament of Reconciliation during the season of Lent as we prepare for Easter.”
For more information, please call the Cathedral office during regular business hours at 806-376-7204.