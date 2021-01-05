Cathedral To Host Virtual Lenten Retreat Feb. 28-March 2

Amarillo—School Sister of Notre Dame Sister Marie André Miszewski will offer an virtual Evening Lenten Retreat Sunday, Feb. 28 through Tuesday, March 2 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
The theme of the retreat is Preparing Our Hearts for Lent.
The retreat will be offered all three evenings at 7:00. The public is invited to attend, but for those who wish to view Sister Marie André’s presentation at home, the talks will be live streamed on the cathedral’s website, stmarysamarillo.com. All COVID protocols will be adhered to inside St. Mary’s Cathedral during the retreat.
All three evenings of the retreat will begin with Sister Marie André’s presentation and end with an Examination of Conscience in preparation for a Day of Reconciliation taking place Wednesday, March 3 from 9:00am to 9:00pm, with priests from the Diocese of Amarillo available. The focus leading up to the Day of Reconciliation will be on Love of Christ and Love of Neighbor, according to St. Mary’s Cathedral rector Father Anthony Neusch.
“We hope this Examination of Conscience will challenge each of us if or how we focus our hearts on love of Christ and other’s in preparation for the Day of Reconciliation,” said Father Neusch.
Sister Marie André taught at schools in Grand Rapids, Mich.; Milwaukee, Wautoma and Sheboygan, Wisc. She also taught in Guam and Paraguay. Sister Marie André is the recipient of a Bachelor’s in English from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee; a Master’s in Religious Studies from the University of Detroit; and, a Master’s in Pastoral Studies from Loyola University in New Orleans.
“We encourage everyone to join us for this opportunity of preparation during the Lenten Season and we particularly invite everyone to take advantage of receiving the Sacrament of Reconciliation on March 3 at St. Mary’s Cathedral,” Father Neusch said.
For additional information on the Lenten Mission at St. Mary’s Cathedral, please call the cathedral office at 376-7204.