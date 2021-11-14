Catholic Charities Holiday Baskets

Amarillo—Monetary donations are being accepted for the Holiday Basket Appeal for the InterFaith Hunger Project at Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, according to CCTXP executive director Jeff Gulde.
“We are asking for monetary donations to purchase all the food for a holiday dinner, with the exception of turkeys and hams,” he said. “Due to the increase in the number of people we are serving due to the COVID pandemic, we will not be purchasing turkeys or hams for each family. However, we will gladly accept donations of turkeys or hams, which are given out in a lottery system.”
Donations can be mailed to: Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle P.O. Box 15127 Amarillo, TX 79105-5127
Donations can also be brought to the CCTXP offices at 2004 North Spring, south of St. Laurence Church. The deadline to make monetary donations for Christmas is Friday, Dec. 10, according to Gulde. Donations can also be made online at cctxp.org/donate.
For additional information, please contact Gulde or CCTXP director of Development Resources Joyce Knight at 806-376-4571.