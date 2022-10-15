Catholic Charities Holiday Baskets

Amarillo—The annual Holiday Basket Appeal for the InterFaith Hunger Project at Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is underway, according to CCTXP executive director Jeff Gulde.
“We are asking for monetary donations to purchase all the food for a holiday dinner,” he said. “If we successfully raise enough money to provide them, we will secure turkeys and hams in addition to all the side dishes. If we are not able to provide the main dish for all the people we serve, the meats will be given out through a lottery system.”
Donations can be mailed to:
Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle P.O. Box 15127 Amarillo, TX 79105-5127
Donations can also be brought to the CCTXP offices at 2004 North Spring, south of St. Laurence Church.
For additional information, please contact Gulde or CCTXP finance manager Tammy Martin at 806-376-4571.