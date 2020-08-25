Catholic Charities Offering Free Groceries

Amarillo—The Inter Faith Hunger Project of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle continues to offer free groceries for senior citizens and those of any age who have been furloughed or laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The curbside service is offered at CCTXP headquarters at 2801 Duniven Circle, one block west of Home Depot on Georgia Street.
The hours of service are: • Mondays from 9:00am to 11:00am and from 1:00pm to 3:00pm; and, • Wednesdays from 10:00am to Noon and from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.
“This service will continue during the pandemic as long as we have food or the crisis closes our door,” said Jeff Gulde, executive director at Catholic Charities.
Those requesting food are asked to bring a state-issued photo ID.
For additional information, please contact Gulde at 376-4571.