Catholic Charities Open House Scheduled

Amarillo—Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle invites the public to attend and take part in a Red Carpet Open House on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the agency’s Administration and Program Building at 2004 North Spring.
The Open House will include ribbon cuttings for the Administration and Program Building, conducted by the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and Hispanic Chamber of Amarillo.
“This is a historic moment for Catholic Charities,” said CCTXP executive director Jeff Gulde. “We are giving thanks for all the blessings that have bestowed on us so that we can carry on the tradition of helping the poor. We are beginning our 90th year of operation with a permanent home, which is something we have not had since our inception in 1932. We are truly blessed to be continuing to help those with the least among us.”
For additional information about Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, please call Gulde at 806-376-4571.