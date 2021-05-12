Catholic Charities Receives Grant From Bar Foundation

Amarillo—Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle has received a $27,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to provide citizenship classes to immigrants and refugees wanting to become United States citizens. The grant also assists in providing pro bono assistance for legal services to immigrants and refugees, including the homeless, in Amarillo and the upper 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle who are unable to afford attorney’s fees.
“Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $22 million in grants to law-related programs,” said CCTXP executive director Jeff Gulde.
“Supported by members of the state bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation.”
Applicants will be qualified using poverty guidelines from the U.S. Government at the 100% level, as of January 2021, Gulde added.
For additional information, please contact Jovita McGee at 806-376-4571.