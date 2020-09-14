Catholic Charities To Host Virtual Monte Carlo Night

Amarillo—Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will host its second annual Monte Carlo Night Saturday, Sept. 19, beginning at 7:00pm.
This year’s fundraiser for the organization will be a virtual event, according to CCTXP executive director Jeff Gulde.
The evening will include a performance by Broadway star David Gaschen, best known for his work with Phantom of the Opera. There will also be a silent auction, with an opportunity to bid on jewelry, trips and memorabilia.
The evening will include the opportunity to play Texas Hold ‘Em, Blackjack or Craps, with the first 250 registrants receiving a party bag and dessert from Metropolitan.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit Catholic Charities InterFaith Hunger Project, Emergency Youth Shelter and English as a Second Language (ESL) programs.
“Please go to our website, cctxp.org/events to register,” said Gulde. “It’s free to register and we’ll send you a link for the party webinar by email. Join us from the comfort of your home for a memorable evening to benefit Catholic Charities.”
For additional information, please call Gulde or Joyce Knight at 376-4571.