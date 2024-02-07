Amarillo—Honoring Your Grief: A Four-Week Catholic Grief Support Group, will be offered on four Tuesday nights, beginning Feb. 27 and concluding March 19 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
The group will meet from 6:00 to 7:30 in Classroom #3. All planning to attend are asked to enter on the west side of the building.
Pre-registration is required to be a part of the group and space is limited. The deadline to register is Friday, Feb. 23. There is no cost to join and all materials will be provided. The group will be facilitated by Davlyn Duesterhaus and Angela D. Keller, LPC.
“Each evening, we will have prayer, followed by a topic about grief, with discussion and sharing,” said Keller. “Whether you have lost your loved one three months ago or three years ago, and are wanting companions on your grief journey, then please join us.”
Davlyn Duesterhaus has been a hospice and hospital chaplain for over 20 years. Angela Keller is a Licensed Professional Counselor and is currently working as a Grief Counselor for a local hospice. To sign up for the group, or for additional information, please call or text Keller at 806-420-4123.