Catholic Historical Society Art Competition

Amarillo—Area artists are asked to submit art for an art competition being conducted by The Catholic Historical Society.
According to Susan Garner, diocesan archivist/curator, those wishing to take part in this competition must submit a piece of religious art, whether it be a painting or mixed mediums. The theme of the competition is Faith in Action.
“The first-place winner in each category will receive a check for $1,000,” she said. “Second place in each category will win a $500 check, with third place in each category winning a $250 check.
The art must be in Christian tradition, acceptable to the curator. Each piece will be voted on by the public during a People’s Choice Awards Open House at the Museum Thursday, July 13. All entries for the competition must be submitted to the Diocesan Museum by Thursday, June 29 at the close of business, said Garner.