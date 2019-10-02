Catholic School Enrollment Numbers

Amarillo—For the second consecutive year, all five Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo are reporting triple digit enrollment numbers.
Catholic School enrollment was at 641 students. The enrollment numbers were as of Sept. 15, the date attendance numbers in Texas Catholic Schools are turned in to the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, according to Christine Wanjura, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo. Diocesan Catholic Schools are located in Amarillo, Dalhart and Hereford.
Reporting the largest enrollment was St. Mary’s Cathedral School, Amarillo, with 180 students. Of the 180, 49 are enrolled in Montessori.
St. Joseph School, Amarillo, reported an enrollment of 141 students. Forty-seven of those students are enrolled in Pre-Kindergarten and Montessori.
At St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart, enrollment was reported at 113 students. Twenty-nine students were enrolled in Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten.
Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Amarillo, reported an enrollment of 106 students, up three from the 2018-19 school year. Sixty-eight students of those students were enrolled in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
At St. Anthony School, Hereford, 101 students are enrolled. Twenty-five students are enrolled in Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten.