Catholic School Enrollment Numbers

Amarillo—Total enrollment at all five Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo is 525 students, according to diocesan Superintendent of Schools Christine Wanjura.
The enrollment numbers were as of Sept. 15, the date attendance numbers in Texas Catholic Schools are turned in to the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, added Wanjura. Diocesan Catholic Schools are located in Amarillo, Dalhart and Hereford.
Reporting the largest enrollment was St. Joseph School, Amarillo, with 140 students. Of the 140, 33 students are enrolled in Montessori and Pre-Kindergarten.
St. Mary’s Cathedral School, Amarillo, reported an enrollment of 130 students. Of the 130, 33 are enrolled in Montessori.
Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Amarillo, reported an enrollment of 109 students. Fifty-four of those students were enrolled in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
At both St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart and St. Anthony School, Hereford, enrollment was reported at 73 students. In Dalhart, 11 students were enrolled in Kindergarten. In Hereford, 22 students are enrolled in Kindergarten 4 and Kindergarten 5 classes.