Catholic Schools Advent/Christmas Programs

Amarillo—Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo will present Advent/Christmas programs, according to Christine Wanjura, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo.
• St. Mary’s Cathedral School will offer its annual Advent Program on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington. The musical program,
O Come Emmanuel, will be an enactment of the story of the Birth of Christ, featuring the school’s fifth grade students. The evening will also include the student body singing traditional Christian Christmas songs.
The program will be followed by the annual Light Up for Christ presentation by Knights of Columbus Council #1450. Learn more by calling the school office at 376-9112.
•
King of Kings is the title of the Christmas Program to be presented Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:00pm in the St. Joseph School Gym at 4114 South Bonham. Members of the faculty will have a variety of crafts on display.
For more information about the program, please call the school office at 359-1604.
• Holy Cross Catholic Academy will host a Christmas Choir Concert Thursday, Dec. 12 from 7:00pm to 8:00pm in the St. Joseph School Gym at 4114 South Bonham. The choir will perform a number of Christmas carols, while seeking donations for the choir’s 2022 trip to Rome.
Find out more about the concert or how to make a monetary donation to the Rome trip by contacting the school at 355-9637.
• St. Anthony School in Hereford will have their annual Advent Program on Thursday, Dec. 19. A dress rehearsal is scheduled for 1:30pm and the main production will begin at 6:30pm, according to principal Ana Copeland. The program is titled
Shepherds, Sheep and a Savior, a Nativity story from the eyes of the shepherds. For more information, please call the school office at 364-1952.
•
A Shepherd’s Story will be presented by the students at St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart, on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6:00pm. The program will take place in the Parish Life Center at 410 East 13th. Learn more by calling the school at 806-244-4811.