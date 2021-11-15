Catholic Schools Advent/Christmas Programs

Amarillo—Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo will present Advent/Christmas programs in the next several weeks, according to Christine Wanjura, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo. • Holy Cross Catholic Academy will present a Christmas Choir Concert Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:00pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter. The concert is taking place during a potluck dinner at the parish. Find out more about the concert by contacting the school at 806-355-9637.
• St. Mary’s Cathedral School will offer two Advent Programs. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, students in kindergarten through fifth grade will perform in an Advent program entitled Advent Angels at 6:30pm in the cathedral sanctuary at 1200 South Washington. The program will characterize the nativity story, as narrated by angels, according to principal Lydia O’Rear. On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the children in the St. Mary’s Cathedral School Montessori program will offer an Advent Program at 6:30pm in the cathedral sanctuary. The program is the Nativity, as viewed through the eyes of small children, according to O’Rear. “The children will sing songs related to the Advent season and show the true meaning of Christmas and our Savior’s birth,” she said. For additional information about either presentation, please call St. Mary’s Cathedral School at 806-376-9112.
• Students at St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart, will offer Crusader Candlelight Carols on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7:00pm, outside of the school’s doorsteps at 410 East 13th St. Parking will be available in the church parking lot. The evening will include cookies and hot cocoa. Learn more by calling the school at 806-244-4811.
• It’s an evening with spaghetti, Christmas Carols and a production at St. Joseph’s School, according to principal David Hernandez. “Our Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is selling a Spaghetti Meal Deal for $20.00 each, which includes spaghetti, a salad and breadsticks,” he said. “Tickets can be purchased in the school office during regular business hours and meals can be picked up Thursday, Dec. 16 from 3:30pm to 5:30pm in the school gym.” Later that evening at 7:00, pre-kindergarten, Montessori and kindergarten students will sing Christmas Carols, followed by the play Love Was Born in a Manger, presented by first through fifth grade students. St. Nicholas is also expected to make a special appearance, according to Hernandez. For more information about the evening, please call the school office at 806-359-1604.
• St. Anthony School in Hereford will have their annual Advent Program on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7:00pm. The program is entitled Waiting for the Light, based on Advent reflections leading to the Nativity. Find out more by calling the school office at 806-364-1952.