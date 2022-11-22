Catholic Schools Advent/Christmas Programs

Amarillo—Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo will present Advent/Christmas programs in the next several weeks, according to Christine Wanjura, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo.
• Students at St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart, will offer Crusader Candlelight Carols on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7:00pm, outside of the school’s doorsteps at 410 East 13th St. Parking will be available in the church parking lot. The evening will include cookies and hot cocoa. Learn more by calling the school at 806-244-4811.
• Holy Cross Catholic Academy will present a Christmas Choir Concert Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7:00pm in the foyer at the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center at 4102 South Bonham. Admission to the concert is free. The choir will also perform a number of selections with the school’s orchestra. Find out more about the concert by contacting the school at 806-355-9637.
• St. Joseph’s School will present an evening of Christmas Carols Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 6:00pm in the school gym at 4114 South Bonham. The theme of the evening is Lessons and Carols: Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, according to the Gospel of Luke, with Carols. Montessori and first grade students will perform a number of religious and secular selections from 6:00 to 6:15, followed by a performance of the second through fifth grade students, beginning at 6:25. For more information about the evening, please call the school office at 806-359-1604.
• C.A.K.E. (Christmas Acts of Kindness Experiment) is the theme of the annual Advent Program at St. Anthony’s School, Hereford, on Thursday, Dec. 15, in the school gym at 120 West Park Ave. Grandparents are invited to attend a rehearsal that afternoon at 1:30, with the parents and public performance set for 6:30. Find out more by calling the school office at 806-364-1952.
• St. Mary’s Cathedral School will offer its annual Advent Program on Friday, Dec. 16 at 2:00pm in the sanctuary of St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington. For additional information, please call St. Mary’s Cathedral School at 806-376-9112.