Catholic Schools Advent/Christmas Programs

Amarillo—Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo will present Advent/Christmas programs during the month of December, according to Christine Wanjura, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo.
• Students at St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart, will offer Crusader Candlelight Carols on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6:00pm, in the sanctuary of St. Anthony of Padua Church at 411 East Texas Blvd. Learn more by calling the school at 806-244-4811.
• Holy Cross Catholic Academy will present a Christmas Choir Concert Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6:00pm in the St. Joseph’s School Gym at 4114 South Bonham. Admission to the concert is free. The evening will begin with a presentation by the school’s orchestra, with the school’s multi-award-winning TAPPS 1-A State Champion Large Ensemble Choir scheduled to perform at 6:30. Find out more about the concert by contacting the school at 806-355-9637.
• St. Mary’s Cathedral School will offer its annual Advent Program on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 1:45pm in the sanctuary of St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington. For additional information, please call St. Mary’s Cathedral School at 806-376-9112.
• St. Joseph’s School will present a musical, Camel Lot, Thursday, Dec. 21 in the school gym at 4114 South Bonham. Doors open at 6:00pm, with the presentation set to begin at 6:30. The evening will include a guest appearance from Santa Claus. For more information about the evening, please call the school office at 806-359-1604.
• And the Stars Sang is the name of the Christmas Program at St. Anthony’s School, Hereford, on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6:00pm in the school gym at 120 West Park Ave. “The play is about the retelling of the Christmas story of what the stars witnessed in the heavens on that holy night,” said St. Anthony’s principal Linda Gonzalez. “The play ties in and emphasizes our theme this school year based on Matthew 5:16: Let your light shine before others.”
Find out more by calling the school office at 806-364-1952.