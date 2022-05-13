Catholic Schools In Need Of Teachers

Home
Support a Parish
iGiveCatholic
Decree for Protocols Regarding Coronavirus -19 COVID-19
ENGLISH
ESPAÑOL
About
Employment
Diocesan Staff
Contact Us
Directions
Parishes
Schools
Ministries
A-E
Catholic Education
Holy Cross Catholic Academy
St. Joseph's Elementary
St. Mary's Elementary
St. Anthony's School - Dalhart
St. Anthony's School - Hereford
Development
Ways to Give
Capital Campaign
A Message from the Bishop
Goals
Parish Updates
Leadership
Ways to Give
Prayer
Frequently Asked Questions/ Preguntas Frecuentes
New Pastoral Center
Diaconate
Become a Deacon
Brochures
Registration Form
Diocesan Deacons
Documents
FAQ
Links
DIACONATE NEWS
Contact Information
Engaged Encounter
F-H
Faith Formation
Family Life
Finance
Special Collections
Finance Council Submission
Audit Information
Diocesan Forms
Useful Tax Forms
Human Resources
SCHOOL’S ASBESTOS PROGRAM
2019-2020
2020-2021
2021-2022
DIOCESAN POLICIES GUIDELINES AND FORMS
Diocesan Vehicle Safety Fleet Policy and Forms
Field Trip & Hold Harmless Agreements
Fire Prevention Safety Plans Policy
Inflatables Guidelines
Lawn Mowing Policy
Parking Lot Maintenance
PREPAREDNESS
Self-Inspection Checklists
Slips, Trips, Falls, and Prevention
Special Events
TRIMMING TREES & SHRUBS
RISK MANAGEMENT
INSURANCE ASSISTANCE
INSURANCE POLICIES
2018-2019
2019-2020
2020-2021
2021-2022
PROPERTY UPDATES AND FORMS
STORM SEASON
I-S
More Ministries
A.C.T.S
Knights of Columbus
Council 1450
Council 7840
Prison and Hospital Ministries
Rural Life Committee
Events
Museum & Archives
Newsletter 2018
Newsletter 2013
Newsletter 2014
Newsletter 2015
Newsletter 2016
Newsletter 2017
Newsletter 2019
Newsletter 2021
Print Shop
Diocesan Photos
Register for Flocknote
Diocese of Amarillo
Amarillo - Blessed Sacrament
Amarillo - Our Lady of Guadalupe
Amarillo - Our Lady of Vietnam
Amarillo - St. Francis
Amarillo - St. Laurence
Amarillo - St. Martin's
Amarillo - St. Mary's Cathedral
Amarillo - St. Thomas the Apostle
Borger - St. John the Evangelist
Bovina - St. Ann's
Cactus - Our Lady of Guadalupe
Canadian - Sacred Heart
Canyon - Catholic Student Center
Canyon - St. Ann's
Childress - Holy Angel
Clarendon - St. Mary's
Booker - St. Peter's
Dalhart - St. Anthony of Padua
Dimmitt - Immaculate Conception
Dumas - Sts. Peter and Paul
Friona - St. Teresa of Jesus
Groom - Immaculate Heart of Mary
Gruver - Cristo Redentor
Happy - Holy Name Church of Jesus
Hart - St. John Nepomucene
Hereford - San Jose
Hereford - St. Anthony's
Kress - St. Paul the Apostle
Memphis - Sacred Heart
Amarillo - St. Hyacinth's
Nazareth - Holy Family
Pampa - St. Vincent de Paul
Panhandle - St. Theresa's
Perryton - Immaculate Conception
Shamrock - St. Patrick's
Silverton - Our Lady of Loreto
Spearman - Sacred Heart
Stratford - St. Joseph's
Sunray - Christ the King
Texline - St. Mary's
Umbarger - St. Mary's
Vega - Immaculate Conception
Wellington - Our Mother of Mercy
Tulia - Church of the Holy Spirit
Wheeler - St. Mary's
White Deer - Sacred Heart
Amarillo - St. Joseph's
Stewardship
What is Stewardship
T-Z
Tribunal
Vocations
Support Totus Tuus
Serra Club
Officers
Calendar of Events 2019
Frequently Asked Questions
Prayer for Vocations
Support Our Seminarians
West Texas Catholic
About the WTC
Publication and Deadlines
Youth Ministry
Youth Ministers INFO
General Guidelines
Cluster and Deanery Info
Booking Deanery Retreats
National Certification Training
Resources and Links
Service Camps Links
Conference Links
Summer Camps Links
YM Spiritual Growth
ACTS Retreats
Virtual Gatherings
Virtual Catholic Conference
Youth Ministry Training
NFCYM Webinar
CI Webinars
Youth Ministry Network
Evangelization Workshop
Comprehensive Youth Ministry Training Course
Ground Zero Youth Ministry Training
Retreat Ministry Training
Workshops
Parents Resources
Youth Retreats
Deanery Retreats
Know, Love Serve Retreat
Teen ACTS
Confirmation Virtual Retreat
DCYC (aka: Youth Rally)
God Squad 2023 Registration
DCYC 2023 committee
National Catholic Youth Conference - NCYC
World Youth Day - Portugal
Delegation Formation
Registration Process
Schedule
About Portugal
Links
wyd fundraiser
Other Youth Activities
Steubenville Conferences
Totus Tuus
Youth Links
Diocesan Youth Council
DYC Representatives
Meeting Schedule
Scouting
Bishop
More Information
Former Bishops
Giving
Support A Parish
United Catholic Appeal Payment
Seminarian Burse
Catholic Education
Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center
Catholic Charities of TX Panhandle
IGiveCatholic
Safe Environment
Circle of Grace
Documents
Diocesan Policy
Charter for Protection of Children and YP
Spanish - Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People
Report Abuse
Contact Information
Virtus Online - Adult Safe Environment
Resources
Diocesan Pastoral Center
Links
Submit Prayer Request
News
Staff Web E-Mail Access
Print Shop
CLERGY MISCONDUCT
Diocese Publishes Names of Priests Accused of Abusing Minors
La Diócesis Emite Lista de Sacerdotes Acusados de Abuso de Menores
|||
News
Support a Parish
Calendar
Contact Us
Schools
Parishes
iGiveCatholic
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Flocknote
Search
Search
Home
Support a Parish
iGiveCatholic
Decree for Protocols Regarding Coronavirus -19 COVID-19
About
Employment
Diocesan Staff
Contact Us
Directions
Parishes
Schools
Ministries
A-E
Catholic Education
Development
Diaconate
Engaged Encounter
F-H
Faith Formation
Family Life
Finance
Human Resources
I-S
More Ministries
Museum & Archives
Print Shop
Stewardship
T-Z
Tribunal
Vocations
West Texas Catholic
Youth Ministry
Bishop
More Information
Former Bishops
Giving
Support A Parish
United Catholic Appeal Payment
Seminarian Burse
Catholic Education
Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center
Catholic Charities of TX Panhandle
IGiveCatholic
Safe Environment
Circle of Grace
Documents
Diocesan Policy
Charter for Protection of Children and YP
Spanish - Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People
Report Abuse
Contact Information
Virtus Online - Adult Safe Environment
Resources
Diocesan Pastoral Center
Links
Submit Prayer Request
News
Staff Web E-Mail Access
Print Shop
CLERGY MISCONDUCT
Catholic Schools In Need Of Teachers
Home
West Texas Catholic
Catholic Education
May
13
,
2022
Amarillo—
All five Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo are in need of teachers for the 2022-23 school year, according to Christine Wanjura, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo.
Those interested in applying for these positions are encouraged to contact Wanjura via email,
cwanjura@catholiclubbock.org
.