Catholic Schools Prepare For 2020-2021 School Year

Amarillo—The plan is that for the first time since March 13, Catholic School students in the Diocese of Amarillo will be in their classrooms for the first day of classes for the 2020-2021 school year on Monday, Aug. 17.
Here are thumbnail sketches from all five Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo.
Events listed here are subject to postponement or cancellation without notice in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Amarillo Location: 4110 South Bonham, just north of St. Joseph’s School
Phone number: 355-9637
Website: holycrossama.org
A different look for the new school year: “The 20-21 school year will look different as we strive to adhere to guidelines set forth by Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops Education Department and COVID-19 guidelines,” said Angela Seidenberger, Head of School at Holy Cross. “However, we plan to make the school year as normal and routine as possible for our families. Despite the pandemic, our enrollment has continued to grow. We will begin school on Monday, Aug. 17 and plan to have a full sport schedule.” (see this page for the volleyball schedule)
Registration Continues: Registration for the 20-21 school year for grades six through twelve is ongoing, according to Seidenberger. Prospective students are asked to begin the admissions process with one simple application at https://www.holycrossama.org/admissions. They can then call the school to set up a tour and an interview with the administration at 355-9637.
New Faces for 20-21: Shelbi Rickwartz will be joining the Holy Cross family. An HCCA alumni, Rickwartz will teach Social Studies and English and coach Volleyball and Basketball. Also joining the Holy Cross family is Russell Steadman, who will be a part-time Orchestra and Hand Chimes instructor.
“We are extremely excited about our new family members and what they have to offer Holy Cross Catholic Academy,” Seidenberger said.
Future Events: Due to the fluidness of COVID-19, Holy Cross officials are not making plans for events such as Back-to-School night and sixth grade orientation at this time.
Seidenberger Speak: “We have also moved our annual Calendar Party to Friday, Feb. 5, which is the close of Catholic Schools Week. With everything that has been happening and continues to happen, we have all learned to adapt and have learned that uncertainty is the only certainty. We must put our Faith in God and allow Him to lead us. While this school year will look different and will feel different, I know that our staff will still deliver a rigorous Faith-based education.
“I am excited to begin our year with our beautiful new Event Center next door to complement our campus, to welcome back our families and staff and get this year started. It will be a year to remember, that’s for sure! God continues to bless us, and for that I am grateful.”
St. Joseph School, Amarillo Location: 4118 South Bonham, in between St. Joseph’s Church and Holy Cross Catholic Academy
Phone number: 359-1604
Website: stjosephamarillo.com
Email: office@stjosephlearning.com
Facebook: @stjosephknights
New School Year, Same Philosophy: With the 20-21 school year around the corner, St. Joseph School continues to push forward in Forming the Entire Child: Spirit, Mind and Body, according to Principal David Hernandez.
“Change and adaptability have proven to be a strong challenge for all educators around the world, but like all challenges, our Catholic School educators met the uncertainty of this pandemic with hope, love and charity,” he said. “We are ever grateful for the support and guidance of our pastor, Father Hector J. Madrigal, along with our school advisory committee and Superintendent, Christine Wanjura. We were stretched in our thinking and capabilities and are better for it as we plan accordingly for the upcoming school year.
“Our entire school campus is excited about the spiritual and academic development of each and every child paralleled with a strong, diverse and family-centered learning environment for all.”
Why Should Your Child Attend St. Joseph School? “With one of the most affordable tuition rates in the entire city, we can offer three and four-year-olds the gift of a solid start to their spiritual and educational journey by receiving a full curriculum while enrolled at St. Joseph,” said Hernandez. “So much so, that our Montessori multi-age class is almost at capacity in addition to our prekindergarten classes, so please don’t delay. Come by and register your child and reserve your opportunity to experience St. Joseph School for the 2020-21 school year.
“Our Montessori and Prekindergarten programs are here to provide your child with a full day of learning in the areas of religion, math, reading, science, social studies, music, physical education, Spanish, recess as well as a hot lunch. We understand that our school size is on the smaller end, but this is truly a great benefit to our families as we are able to provide a 1:14 teacher to student ratio, all the while students experience a safe and risk-free environment.
“We understand that assessing students’ knowledge and skills is vital to differentiating instruction for each child, but we also want you to know that we do NOT give state standardized tests given in public elementary schools. This is a great benefit for our students as our teachers are able to emphasize all content areas without the pressures of performing on state exams. We will continue to enroll students through the fifth grade and would like you to come see why St. Joseph School is the right school for your child. Students are bound to grow in knowledge and Faith as we will incorporate STEM camps through Inquiry Facilitators.
“Students will also grow in their appreciation for the arts as our campus has partnered with WOWW (Window on a Wider World), for a second consecutive year, which allows our scholars numerous opportunities to experience learning in and out of the classroom. Finally, our students will grow in virtue as we will incorporate year two of Virtues in Practice. This strong program that promotes living the virtues through the lives of well-known saints will allow support for spiritual growth all year long.”
Need to learn more? “It is never too late to allow your child to experience a school culture that is both family oriented and centered on the teachings of our Lord, Jesus Christ,” said Hernandez. “If finances are a challenge for your family, know that we will make every effort to make this opportunity a reality for your child. From Montessori and Prekindergarten to up to the fifth grade, now is the time to register your child.”
For additional information or to register your children, please call David Hernandez at 359-1604. He can answer any questions about the enrollment process. St. Joseph School is currently open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:00am to noon and will return to regular school hours on Monday, Aug. 3 from 8:00am to 4:00pm.
School Theme: “We are all called to be saints and our St. Joseph Knights will continue to form their conscience in a way that is aligned with the teachings of Christ,” said Hernandez. “As we enter year two of Virtues in Practice, we will center our efforts around Hope.
“With so many uncertainties being experienced by children these days, we are happy to provide our families with a structure that provides a source for hope. We will embark on a journey that will guide us through studiousness, humility, patience, fidelity, cheerfulness, temperance, obedience and diligence. We will plan meaningful service projects that will encourage our students to experience and learn how to truly be missionary disciples while sharing God’s love with others.”
Hernandez Speak: “St. Joseph School continues to strengthen our online learning programs should the need arise in the fall and spring.
“Please prayerfully consider a financial gift to support our Adopt-A-Student pledge. This pledge, which helps provide in-house tuition assistance for our students, can be made via phone, through our website, stjosephschoolamarillo.com, Facebook or in person. No gift is too small to make a difference the education of our children.”
St. Mary’s Cathedral School, Amarillo Location: 1200 South Washington
Phone number: 376-9112
Website: stmarysamarillo.org
Registration Information: Registration is well underway for the St. Mary’s Stars, according to Principal Lydia O’Rear.
“The Montessori Preschool for students who are at least three years of age on or before Tuesday, Sept. 1 and fully toilet-trained has only a few openings at this time,” she said. “There are limited amounts of openings available in Kindergarten through fifth grade, and there is a possibility of a waiting list for some grade levels.
“Tuition Assistance is available. Don’t let finances stop you from providing your child with a Catholic education. There are alternatives, but no substitution.”
If interested in a tour or more information, please contact O’Rear at 376-9112 or via email, orear@stmarysamarillo.com
Theme for 20-21: “Let us hold fast to the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who is promised is faithful.” (
Hebrews 10:23).
“Hope is trusting in God’s loving plan,” said O’Rear. “As we continue with Virtues in Practice for the second year, we move into the year of Hope and theme of study.”
New for 20-21: The faculty at St. Mary’s Cathedral School has spent the summer being trained in Discipline With Purpose (DWP).
“Discipline with Purpose helps teachers and parents learn how to teach children the skills of self-discipline,” said O’Rear. “Self-Discipline is the ability to wait, think, restrain impulsivity and delay immediate gratification. Self-discipline predicts academic performance better than IQ. Our SMCS staff is excited to use Discipline With Purpose as a model of consistency in teaching children the 15 skills of self-discipline school-wide.”
Learn more about DWP at 15skills.com
Acceleration/Learning Support: St. Mary’s Cathedral School believe that all students are gifted in their own unique way, as each child is created in the image and likeness of God.
“After piloting a learning support position last year, Jannett Camarillo is returning as the Learning Support and Academic Enrichment teacher,” O’Rear said. “Learning Support is offered to children who have a documented special need. This could be dyslexia, dysgraphia, autism, specific learning disability, or any other specialized learning need a child may have. We review the case of each child in detail and determine what support we can offer, ranging from additional pull-out support in an individualized setting or additional inclusion time in the general education classroom.”
Camarillo additionally offers accelerated learning for qualifying students through CogAT and IA scores, in addition to teacher and parent observations and recommendations, according to O’Rear. Accelerated learning is available in math and reading in grades two through five on a daily basis and kindergarten and first grade on a weekly basis.
“This fast-paced environment of learning is based on the individual needs of the student and also takes into account their social and emotional needs and maturity,” added O’Rear.
Theology of the Body: Saharay Regalado joins the St. Mary’s staff as the Physical Education teacher for the new school year.
“An active physical life aids a healthy mind,” said O’Rear. “This will be the first year a curriculum will be introduced to children in Kindergarten through fifth grades on their personal self-worth, dignity and purpose specifically designed with a theological approach based on the writings of St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body. Physical education is in line with our mission of educating the whole child, physically, mentally and spiritually.”
O’Rear Says: “The staff of St. Mary’s Cathedral School and I are looking forward to an outstanding year. With nearly two months of distance learning under our belts in the spring, we are eagerly awaiting the return of our students in classrooms. This will be a year of hope and trust in God’s loving plan for all of us.
“Our school is planning a reopening on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 17, with additional health and safety measures in place. We are looking forward to deepening our Faith lives through our new adoption of the Faith and Life Series from Ignatius Press. Our fifth grade students will be using curriculum from the Catholic Textbook Project, which presents a Catholic worldview of history. The entire staff was trained in Discipline with Purpose during the summer and we are looking forward to helping students develop the social-emotional skills of self-discipline. Should there be a need to implement distance learning again, our staff is well-equipped to do so. Wonderful things are happening at St. Mary’s Cathedral School and we invite you and your family to be a part of it.”
Important Dates: Meet The Teacher evening will be published to school families at a later date in order to monitor distancing with COVID-19.
St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart Location: 410 East 13th Street
Phone number: 806-244-4811
Website: stanthonydalhart.com
Registration Information: Registration for the 20-21 school year continues at St. Anthony of Padua School, with spaces still available in the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade classrooms, according to Principal Shay Batenhorst. Registration information can be accessed on the school’s website, stanthonydalhart.com. The school office will open from 9:00am to 1:00pm, beginning Monday, Aug. 3.
At Your Service: There will be two new faces this year at St. Anthony of Padua School. Daniela Valles Lechuga is the new Kindergarten teacher and Caryn Hawkins will teach first grade.
Returning to the school this year will be:
• Shay Batenhorst, Principal;
• Nikki Smith, Pre-Kindergarten;
• Kelly Sessions, Second grade;
• Chele Saavedra, Third Grade;
• Lucy Lawson, Fourth Grade;
• Dannie Claycomb, Fifth/Sixth Grade;
• Jennifer Lopez, Secretary;
• Joanna McGaugh, Technology Director;
• Virginia Cendejas, Spanish, Student Technology and Health;
• Josie Granados, Pre-Kindergarten aide;
• Stephanie Donegan, aide;
• Sarah Hininger, Physical Education; and,
• Dorothy Kuster, Librarian.
Important Dates: Back to School Parent University is set for 5:30pm on Wednesday Aug. 12. The Back to School Social is scheduled Sunday Aug. 16 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Other dates of importance include:
•
Thursday, Sept. 10, the first Home School Association Meeting of the new school year; and,
•
Sunday, Oct. 18, the annual Oktoberfest and Auction.
St. Anthony School, Hereford Location: 120 West Park Avenue
Phone number: 806-364-1952
Website: herefordstanthony’s.com
Meet the new boss: Stepping into the role of principal this year will be Paula Simpson. She joined the St. Anthony faculty a year ago as the sixth grade teacher. With the closing of the sixth grade class, Simpson said she was blessed with the opportunity to remain with this multi-talented group of educators.
“We are looking to this new school year with hearts and minds filled with hope and trust in the Holy Spirit,” said Simpson. “It will be a year filled with challenges, but we face them with confidence. This ‘new normal’ we are creating is an opportunity to work together in community, to raise each other up in Faith and to grow in God’s unconditional love. We look to the future with hope, for ‘Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength.” (
Isaiah 40:31)
Registration Information: St. Anthony’s School is accepting registrations for preK4 year old through fifth grades for the 20-21 school year. For more information or to register through the month of July, please call the school office Tuesdays through Thursdays at 364-1952.
The office will be opened for tours by appointment this month, with regular business hours resuming on Monday, Aug. 3, as allowed by local ordinances.
“Please note, our facility is regularly cleaned and disinfected for the protection of our staff, students, and visitors and all local/diocesan COVID-19 regulations regarding social distancing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be adhered to,” Simpson said. “As with all Catholic schools in the diocese, operating guidelines and schedules are dependent on State mandates for the opening of public schools and will follow diocesan procedures.”
Important Dates: Simpson said at this time, plans are being made to open the school year with a Meet Your Teacher evening on Sunday, Aug. 16 with classes beginning the following day.
“We encourage everyone to stay tuned for news about our fall events and fundraisers,” she said. “We look forward to seeing our school families again—even at a six foot distance.”
Taking Care of School Business: St. Anthony School welcomes back:
• Emily Nielsen, Kindergarten 4;
• Delores Murillo, Kindergarten 5;
• Cheyenne Sharp, First Grade;
• Yvette Alaniz, Second Grade;
• Lesley Lomas, Third Grade;
• Farron Urbanczyk, Fourth Grade; and,
• Amy Yoston, Fifth Grade.
Other faculty include Elaine McNutt, who continues to lead the Computer/Technology department as well as the Kindergarten through Second Grade Good Shepherd program. Susan Hicks returns as librarian and Susan Shaw will teach Music. Mary Ann Ramirez serves again as Administrative Assistant and Delia Garcia and her staff organize and operate the cafeteria lunch program.