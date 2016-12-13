Catholic Schools Programs Scheduled

Amarillo—Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced their Advent/Christmas programs, according to Father Robert A. Busch, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo.



• At St. Joseph School, one final Christmas program has been scheduled.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Second through Fifth Grade students will present a Live Nativity and Sing Along, also from 6:00pm to 6:45pm.



• In Dalhart at St. Anthony of Padua School, this year’s Advent Program, Christmas Is Jesus, will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:00pm in the Parish Life Center at 410 East 13 th Street.

“This is a traditional Christmas presentation with Christmas music in a more contemporary, upbeat format,” said Stephanie Gaines, President of St. Anthony of Padua School. “The program is open to the public and we’ll have cookies and punch afterward.”



• Unwrap the Joy is the title of the Christmas play presented by students of St. Anthony School in Hereford. The program will be offered Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:00pm in St. Anthony’s Church at 115 North 25 Mile Ave. The program is free and open to the public.

