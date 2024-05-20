Catholic Schools Summer Hours

Amarillo—Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo have released their summer office hours. All Catholic Schools will be closed Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day.
At Holy Cross Catholic Academy, 4110 South Bonham, Amarillo (806-355-9637), office hours are 11:00am to 2:00pm Tuesdays through Thursdays or by appointment at 806-355-9637, weekdays through Wednesday, July 31. The office will be closed Monday, July 1 through Friday, July 5. Regular office hours of 7:45am to 4:00pm resume on Thursday, Aug. 1.
At St. Joseph’s School, 4118 South Bonham, Amarillo (806-359-1604), office hours are 11:00am to 2:00pm Tuesdays through Thursdays or by appointment, from June through July. The office will be closed Tuesday, June 18-Thursday, June 20 and Tuesday, July 2-Thursday, July 4. Regular office hours of 7:45am to 4:00pm resumes Monday, July 29.
At St Mary’s Cathedral School,1200 South Washington, Amarillo (806-376-9112) the school office will be open on Wednesday, May 29 from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Summer hours for the month of June are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9:00am to noon. The school will be closed for the month of July and will resume regular office hours of 8:00am to 3:00pm on Thursday, Aug. 1.
At St. Anthony of Padua School, 410 East 13th Street, Dalhart (806-244-4811), the school office will be open Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30 from 9:00am to 1:00pm. For new enrollment information or other questions, please contact Shay Batenhorst at 806 244-4811. From Monday, July 29 through Wednesday, Aug. 7, the office will be open on weekdays from 9:00am to noon. The school will resume regular school hours of 7:40am to 4:00pm on the first day of school, Thursday, Aug. 8.
At St. Anthony’s School, 120 West Park Ave., Hereford (806-364-1952), the school office is open from 8:00am to 1:00pm, Monday through Thursday or by appointment through Friday, June 28. The office is open during the month of July by appointment only. Appointments can be made by contacting principal Linda Gonzalez at 806-344-5423. Regular office hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday resume on Wednesday, July 31.