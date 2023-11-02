Catholic Schools Sweepstakes Tickets Available

San Antonio (CLI)—All three Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo taking part in the 17th annual Catholic Schools Sweepstakes are now selling tickets for the sweepstakes, presented by Catholic Life Insurance.
The three schools are: • Holy Cross Catholic Academy and St. Joseph’s School, both in Amarillo; and, • St. Anthony’s School, Hereford.
Catholic Life officials say 70 Catholic Schools in Texas are participating in the Sweepstakes.
Since 2007, the Sweepstakes have helped Catholic Schools raise nearly $15 million, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the schools.
Tickets for the sweepstakes are $5.00 each. The Grand Prize in the sweepstakes is the choice of a Roman Holiday Vacation for Four or a $20,000 Prepaid VISA Card. Second prize is a $2,500 Prepaid VISA Card. Each participating school is also guaranteed to have a winner of a $1,000 Pre-Paid VISA Credit Card. It is possible to win both the $1,000 VISA Card and the Grand Prize.
For additional information or to purchase a ticket, please call Holy Cross Catholic Academy at 806-355-9637; St. Joseph’s School at 806-359-1604; or St. Anthony’s School at 806-364-6150.