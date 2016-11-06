Catholic Schools Sweepstakes Underway

San Antonio—Two Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo are taking part in the 2017 Catholic Life Insurance Catholic Schools Sweepstakes.



The schools are:

• Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Amarillo; and,

• St. Anthony School, Hereford.



Students from these schools are selling $5.00 raffle tickets from now until early January to raise funds.



The grand prize winner will have the choice of a 2017 Ford F-150 truck, a 2017 Ford Fusion Sedan or a $20,000 Prepaid VISA Credit Card. Each participating school is guaranteed to have a winner of a $1,000 Prepaid VISA Credit Card. Catholic Life officials say it is possible to win both the $1,000 VISA card and the grand prize.



“As the school year begins many schools have immediate financial needs. All monies raised through this program go directly and immediately to the school,” said Catholic Life Insurance President J. Michael Belz. “This is our way of helping Catholic schools and giving back to our Faith-based community. We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish thus far for Catholic education.”



Started in 2007, the Catholic Life Insurance Sweepstakes has helped Catholic schools raise $6.1 million with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the school. A total of 60 schools from 11 dioceses are participating in the program. San Antonio-based Catholic Life Insurance provides all the prizes and printing.



The Diocese of Amarillo will be trying to win the Grand Prize for the second time in three years. Modesta Gonzalez of Amarillo was the 2015 Grand Prize winner and won a $20,000 Prepaid VISA Credit Card.



To purchase tickets, contact Holy Cross Catholic Academy at 355-9637 or St. Anthony School at 806-364-1952.

