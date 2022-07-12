Catholic Schools To Begin Fall Semester Monday, Aug. 15

Amarillo—The summer break for Catholic School students in the Diocese of Amarillo will come to a close on Monday, Aug. 15, the first day of classes for the 2022-2023 school year. Here are thumbnail sketches from all five Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo. Events listed here are subject to postponement or cancellation without notice.
Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Amarillo Location: 4110 South Bonham, just north of St. Joseph’s School Phone number: 806-355-9637 Website: holycrossama.org Registration Information: Registration for the 2022-2023 school year for grades six through twelve is ongoing. Prospective students are asked to begin the admissions process with one simple application at holycrossama.org/admissions. Students and/or parents can then call the school to set up a tour and an interview with the administration at 806-355-9637. A Change at the Top: The administration at Holy Cross Catholic Academy is changing hands as the new school year begins. Angela Seidenberger will step back from the Head of School position and is moving into operations management with HCCA. She will also assume some responsibilities with the Diocese of Amarillo. Craig Logan, previous Associate Head of School, is the new Head of School. “Mrs. Seidenberger has created an environment at Holy Cross that not only provides a quality Catholic Education for our students. It has helped build the foundation for spiritual, academic and extracurricular growth for our Holy Cross community,” said Logan. Welcome to Holy Cross: Sixth grade orientation is scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 3:00pm, followed by a meeting for sixth grade parents and parents new to HCCA at 5:00. Back To School Night will be the same evening and begin with the Knights of Columbus Council #4621 serving hamburgers and hotdogs at 5:30, followed by students and their families having the opportunity to drop off their school supplies and meet the teachers. The evening will wrap up at 6:30. “Our normal office hours resume Monday, Aug. 1 and teachers return for In-Service on Monday, Aug. 8,” Logan said. “Our first day of school is Monday, Aug. 15. Aug. 15 is the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary; however, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), the Mass obligation is abrogated because it falls on a Monday, so we will begin school that day.” New to the Family: Holy Cross welcomes five new members to the staff and faculty and the return of a former faculty member. Gaby Eastman is the new Social Studies teacher. She is an HCCA parents and formerly taught at St. Joseph’s School. Dollie Lookingbill will take over as the middle school English teacher. She previously taught in Channing and is relocating to Canyon. Cindy Irlas joins Holy Cross as the Office Clerk. She is an HCCA parent and volunteer. Charlie Maldonado comes to HCCA from New Mexico as the new Religion teacher. Tim Felker is the new Cross Country coach. He is also an HCCA parent. Returning after a four-year absence to Holy Cross is Landree Steadman as Choir teacher. During her previous stint at HCCA, Steadman built an award-winning choir and Logan said the school looks forward to continued success under her leadership.
St. Joseph’s School, Amarillo Location: 4118 South Bonham, in between St. Joseph’s Church and Holy Cross Catholic Academy Phone number: 806-359-1604 Website: stjosephamarillo.com Email: office@stjosephlearning.com A New Principal: St. Joseph’s School begins the new school year with a new principal. Patricia Martinez comes to the school from the Hereford Independent School District. “I am excited for the upcoming school year,” she said. “I am grateful to St. Francis Mission Sister Rita Campos, who will remain with St. Joseph’s School through December to ensure a smooth and successful transition.” Theme for 2022-2023 School Year: The theme of the school year is A Gift for Jesus, according to Martinez. “We would like our school and community to remember, just like the three wise men who gave gifts to the baby Jesus, that we should want to bring gifts to Jesus because He is the King of the people,” she said. “Gifts to Jesus help us to remember and practice as Catholic Christians. We are called to be a community and to help each other by praying for one another, in acts of kindness and thanksgiving. Let us help one another bring gifts to Jesus with our open hearts.” Class and Content Area: Martinez is anticipating having a new English Language Arts and Reading (ELAR) curriculum this year at St. Joseph’s School. “The new curriculum will be adopted to ensure a vertical alignment between ELAR classes from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade,” she said. “The curriculum has been researched, practiced and discussed among our stakeholders, teachers, parents’ representatives and parish representatives.” Returning and New Faculty: Martinez is excited for the returning faculty at St. Joseph’s, adding that “their commitment to bringing excellence to this school is evident as they have worked in their classrooms and planned their school year during the summer when they should be resting. At this time, we are currently interviewing teachers to fill the vacancies we still have. “This year we will experience change and growth. We are excited to see the integration of the experiences and ideas of our new and veteran teachers. We ask for your continued prayers for our school, our school community, pastor and our parish.” Upcoming Events: The annual School Fall Carnival is set for Saturday, Oct. 15 and later this fall, St. Joseph’s School will participate in the 16th annual Catholic Schools Sweepstakes, sponsored by Catholic Life Insurance.
St. Mary’s Cathedral School, Amarillo Location: 1200 South Washington Phone number: 806-376-9112 Website: stmarysamarillo.org Looking Back…and Ahead: “Last school year was an amazing Faith-filled, fun and family-oriented year for us at St. Mary’s Cathedral School,” said Lydia O’Rear, who is beginning her third year as principal at SMCS. “Our school is eager to begin another new year with a focus on letting our light shine. We will continue our development of stewardship in children, family Faith-building activities and developing Catholic identity through our community engagement, while maintaining outstanding and rigorous methods of instruction.” Registration Information: There are several spots still open in the school’s Montessori Preschool, as a fourth classroom has been opened, but O’Rear anticipates those will fill up prior to the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 15. “We welcome several new families in the elementary school and have only a few openings in the elementary grade levels,” she said. “If you’re wanting your child to receive a quality Catholic education, please call our office, contact me via email, orear@stmarysamarillo.com, or stop by our office if you are interested in enrolling your child at St. Mary’s.” School Scripture for the new School Year: The 2022-2023 school scripture is, “Just so, your light must shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father.” (Matthew 5:16) New to the St. Mary’s Family: There are six new faculty members at St. Mary’s Cathedral School for the 2022-2023 school year, according to O’Rear. Deanna Fedkowskyj is the new Physical Education teacher. She will split her day between St. Mary’s Cathedral School and Holy Cross Catholic Academy. Also splitting her time between SMCS and HCCA is Landree Steadman, who is the new Music teacher. Angela Gladman is the new First Grade teacher. Ashley Leake has been hired as the new Montessori Lead teacher. Kevin Metzler is the new Fourth and Fifth grade English Language Arts and Reading (ELAR) and Social Studies teacher. Makayla Smith joins St. Mary’s Cathedral School as the new Fourth and Fifth grade Math and Science teacher. Upcoming Dates of Note: Include a Pop-In Meet and Greet for students and parents on Friday, Aug. 12 from 9:00am to 10:30am and the annual School Carnival on the St. Mary’s Cathedral School grounds, set for Saturday, Oct. 1. St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart Location: 410 East 13th Street Phone number: 806-244-4811 Website: stanthonydalhart.com Registration Information: Registration for the 2022-2023 school year continues at St. Anthony of Padua School, with spaces still available in all grade levels, according to St. Anthony’s principal Shay Batenhorst. Registration information can be accessed on the school’s website, stanthonydalhart.com. The school office will be open from 9:00am to 1:00pm, beginning Monday, Aug. 1. Returning Faculty: St. Anthony of Padua School is blessed to welcome back for the fall: • Shay Batenhorst, Principal; • Nikki Smith, PK; • Jackie Arroyo, Kindergarten; • Lucy Lawson, Fifth and Sixth Grade; • Jennifer Lopez, Secretary; • Joanna McGaugh, Technology Director; • Virginia Cendejas, Spanish, Student Technology and Music; • Josie Granados, Pre-K aide; and, • Sarah Hininger, Physical Education and Health. New to the St. Anthony of Padua School family are: • Jordan Clark, who will teach First and Second Grades; • Paige Davis, who will teach Fourth Grade; and, • Sarah Pollard, who is the new Librarian and Religion Teacher. The school is still in need of a third grade teacher. Please contact Batenhorst for additional information. Important Dates: St. Anthony of Padua School will host Back to School Parent University on Thursday, Aug. 11, beginning at 5:30pm. A Back to School Social is scheduled Sunday, Aug. 14, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Other dates of importance this semester include: • Tuesday, Sept. 19, the first Home and School Association Meeting and the Scholastic Book Fair; and, • Sunday, Oct. 16, the 41st annual Oktoberfest and Auction, at Rita Blanca Coliseum.
St. Anthony’s School, Hereford Location: 120 West Park Avenue Phone number: 806-364-1952 Website: stanthonysaints.com Changes at the Top: St. Anthony’s School will start the 2022-2023 school year with a new principal. Linda Gonzalez comes to St. Anthony’s School from the Hereford Independent School District. Registration Information: St. Anthony’s School is current accepting registrations for Preschool (age four) and Kindergarten through fifth grade for the new school year. For additional information or to register this month, please contact Linda Gonzalez at 806-344-5423 or download an enrollment/registration packet from the school’s website, stanthonysaints.com. The school office is closed this month and will reopen for regular business hours on Monday, Aug. 1. Theme for the 2022-2023 School Year: The theme for the new school year is “Run with Endurance the race that is set before us” (Hebrews 12:1). “As Christians, we are meant to make this journey together, and we’re much stronger when we do,” said Gonzalez. “Seeing the powerful examples of Faithfulness around you can give you the courage you need to charge ahead. Since 1917, the mission of St. Anthony’s School is focusing on developing Gospel values and a commitment to service and strong academic skills in every student.” Embracing New Technology: St. Anthony’s School will be utilizing new state-of-the-art technology, including interactive white boards and a one-to-one computer device for all students. New to the Family: St. Anthony’s School has a new K4 teacher, with Danielle Kahlich joining the faculty. Also new to St. Anthony’s School is Destiny Rivera, who will teach First Grade. The school continues to search for an additional teacher. Interested candidates are encouraged to contact Linda Gonzalez at 806-364-1952. Coming Attractions: Some events scheduled this fall at St. Anthony’s School include: • Back to School Night, on Sunday, Aug. 14; • Grandparent’s Week, Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 16; and, • The annual Gala, on Saturday, Oct. 8.