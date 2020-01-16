Catholic Schools Week Activities

Amarillo—All five Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced plans to celebrate Catholic Schools Week, set for Sunday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Feb. 2. Activities at the five Catholic Schools are centered around the theme
Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.
Here are thumbnail sketches of activities planned for Catholic Schools Week. Events listed here are subject to change without notice—please consult your Catholic School for additional details.
Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Amarillo Catholic Schools Week is also Homecoming Week at Holy Cross Catholic Academy.
Holy Cross students will begin Catholic Schools Week Sunday, Jan. 26 by wearing their Mass Uniforms and attending Mass and participating in ministries in their parishes.
Monday, Jan. 27 is
Celebrating Your Community Day. HCCA students, faculty and staff will work on a service project at Snack Pak 4 Kids.
Celebrating Your Students is the focus on
Tuesday, Jan. 28. Holy Cross students will visit St. Joseph and St. Mary’s Cathedral Schools and stir up school spirit with a mini pep rally. Students will also work on a school-wide movie and celebrate with a No Uniform Day (NUT).
The new Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center will be the site of a Human Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 29 during
Celebrating the Nation Day. Students will gather around the flagpole at the new event center to offer a Rosary for those who defend our nation or have lost their lives defending this nation. Students will be encouraged to dress in red, white and blue.
Thursday, Jan. 30 is
Celebrating Vocations Day. Father Jim Schmitmeyer, pastor at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger and School Sister of St. Francis Sister Mary Michael Huseman will share their vocation story with Holy Cross students. Other priests, deacons and women religious have also been invited to come and share their vocation stories. The Holy Cross community will offer a Divine Mercy Chaplet for all our Priests and Religious at 3:00 pm for the sacrifices they make for our Catholic community.
The week wraps up
Friday, Jan. 31 with
Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers Day. The HCCA parent organization,
the C (
Catholic Community Cornerstone) will have a meal brought in for the faculty and staff. School volunteers will be recognized during the meal.
Holy Cross Catholic Academy is located at 4110 South Bonham, Amarillo, just north of St. Joseph School. Phone number: 355-9637. Website: holycrossama.org
St. Joseph School, Amarillo Students at St. Joseph School will begin Catholic Schools Week
Sunday, Jan. 26 by attending a 10:00am Mass at St. Joseph’s Church. A number of families will share their “
why” they selected St. Joseph School as the school for their children.
Jan. 26 will also begin the Adopt-A-Student pledge, with community and parish members asked to pledge their support, which will go toward providing financial assistance for families in need. This year’s goal is $20,000.
Celebrating Our Community is the focus for
Monday, Jan. 27. The school will assemble over 150 care packages, with the purpose of being hand-delivered to those most in need. Younger classes will partner with older classes to do a “walk about” to help clean up school and parish grounds. Students will also create inspirational greeting cards which will taken to local nursing homes.
The day will also kick off the fifth annual Pocket Change Contest. Students will be encouraged to donate change to their homeroom bucket to help raise funds for a generous gift card that will be gifted to their teacher on
Friday, Jan. 31. The contest will continue throughout the week, with updates posted through Flocknote and Facebook.
“Because all class sizes are different, the total amount brought in by each class will be divided by the numbers of students in the class to make it fair,” said St. Joseph School principal David Hernandez. “The class that brings in the most change will win lunch at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza.”
Tuesday, Jan. 28 is
Celebrate Our Students Day. St. Joseph students will join students from Holy Cross Catholic Academy for a student-led pep rally. The day will include the second annual Knights Challenge, which will include physical and academic-friendly competitions. The school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is hosting McTeacher Night at the McDonald’s at 4402 Teckla from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.
Celebrate Our Nation is on tap for
Wednesday, Jan. 29. The ROTC from Caprock High School will present their drills to the students at 2:30pm in the St. Joseph School Gym. Students will be encouraged to dress for the future, dressing in the profession they wish to accomplish. There will also be a Reach Your Goals career fair, with school community leaders presenting short talks while students visit with experienced members of the community.
Celebrate Vocations is the theme for
Thursday, Jan. 30. Students are encouraged to dress as their favorite saint, while learning and participating in competitions testing their knowledge of the saints and vocations. A school-wide three-dimensional art project will also be completed, with multiple rosaries created that will be on display throughout the remainder of the school year. Students will also send letters to diocesan priests and various religious orders throughout the diocese.
Friday, Jan. 31 is
Celebrate Faculty, Staff and Volunteers Day. Teachers and staff will be given shoutouts on Facebook throughout the day. Faculty, staff and volunteers will be served a catered lunch, courtesy of the Parent Teacher Organization. PTO will help cover lunch and recess times. The annual school talent show is also scheduled and teachers will be awarded gift cards from the money collected from the Pocket Change Contest.
St. Joseph School is located at 4118 South Bonham, Amarillo, in between St. Joseph’s Church and Holy Cross Catholic Academy. Phone number: 359-1604. Website: stjosephamarillo.com
St. Mary’s Cathedral School, Amarillo The celebration of Catholic Schools Week at St. Mary’s Cathedral School begins
Sunday, Jan. 26 with
Celebrate Our Parish. Students will serve in various ministries at weekend Masses at the Cathedral. Student work will be showcased throughout the Cathedral Nartex during the week. Students will be touting the aspects of St. Mary’s Cathedral School during all weekend Masses.
Monday, Jan. 27 is
Celebrate Our Community Day. Students will be colleting donations for a local food bank. Students will also be loading and unloading all the cans collected in a canned food drive that took place the week before.
Celebrate Our Students is the theme for
Tuesday, Jan. 28. Students will be treated to a program by the Don Harrington Discovery Center, followed by a school-wide Pizza Picnic in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Activity Center. Students from Holy Cross Catholic Academy will also treat St. Mary’s Cathedral School students with a special pep rally. The day concludes with an Open House from 5:30pm to 6:30pm, with an opportunity for potential students to see what St. Mary’s Cathedral School can offer them.
Celebrate Our Nation is the focus for
Wednesday, Jan. 29. The school will spend the day in prayer from the start of the school day until its conclusion for the conversion of the nation. Each class will spend 20 minutes in the Daily Chapel with Eucharistic Adoration along with praying a Divine Mercy Chaplet.
Thursday, Jan. 30 is
Celebrate Our Vocations Day. Priests, deacons and women religious from the Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ will visit with students in their classrooms, sharing vocation stories and answering any questions.
That evening, there will be Vespers in the Cathedral at 5:30, followed by a potluck dinner for parish and school families. Principal Doug Jones is scheduled to present a State of the School Address.
Catholic Schools Week festivities will culminate
Friday, Jan. 31 with
Celebrate Our Faculty, Staff and Special Volunteers Day. Morning Mass will include the presentation of several special awards at its conclusion. Faculty, staff and special volunteers will be treated to a catered meal.
St. Mary’s Cathedral is located at 1200 South Washington, Amarillo. Main Office number: 376-9112. Admissions Office: 350-2964. Website: stmarysamarillo.org
St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart Catholic Schools Week at St. Anthony of Padua School begins
Sunday, Jan. 26 with the theme
Celebrating Our Parish. Father Lawrence John, JCL, pastor at St. Anthony of Padua Church will celebrate a Children’s Mass at 9:30am. There will also be a Hallway Open House from 10:30 to 11:45, which will include a Book Fair.
The Pennies for Patients Drive to benefit the Twilight Fund and the Classroom Door Contest Begin. The public is invited to attend the Open House and vote on their favorite door.
Monday, Jan. 27 is
Celebrating Our Community Day. The student body, faculty and staff will be sporting the school colors of purple and gold. The day will also feature Pastries for Crusaders at 8:30am.
Celebrating Our Students will be the focus on
Tuesday, Jan. 28. Students will be served ice cream at lunch.
Red, White and Blue will be the primary colors
Wednesday, Jan. 29 during
Celebrating Our Nation Day. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to wear patriotic colors to honor the military, firefighters, police officers and EMS. A Parent, Grandparent, Community Helper Luncheon is set from 11:45am to 12:45pm.
Thursday, Jan. 30 is a day for
Celebrating Vocations. The question,
What do you want to be when you grow up? will be explored, as students will be dressed as their future vocation and will explain that vocation to their classmates. Students will also assemble care packages for seminarians.
The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be on campus to present Science Magic at 10:30am and there will be a Glow Dance for Crusaders at 2:00pm.
Crusader Spirit Day, celebrating with faculty, staff and volunteers, is set for
Friday, Jan. 31. Students, faculty and staff will sport Crusader pride by wearing Crusader clothing. Students will also write thank you notes to faculty, staff and volunteers to show their appreciation. The students will be dismissed for the weekend at noon.
St. Anthony of Padua School is located at 410 East 13th in Dalhart. Phone number: 806-244-4811. Website: stanthonydalhart.com
St. Anthony School, Hereford Celebrating Our Parish Day begins Catholic Schools Week
Sunday, Jan. 26 at St. Anthony School. The 2020 Distinguished Graduate will be announced during a 9:30am Mass. The Mass will be followed by a dinner for the Distinguished Graduate, family and guests.
The community is the focus of
Monday, Jan. 27 with
Celebrating Our Community Day. Third through sixth grade students will assist Hereford Senior Citizens prepare and package food for Meals on Wheels delivery. Handmade cards from all St. Anthony students will be delivered with the meals. Students in grades FourK through second will host a dance party for residents at King’s Manor and Hereford Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Tuesday, Jan. 28 is
Celebrating Our Students Day. Students will participate in a school-wide Bingo game. The day will also be a NUT (No Uniform Today) event.
Celebrating Our Nation—Patriotic Day, will take place
Wednesday, Jan. 29. Students and staff will take part in a Holy Hour devoted to praying for the nation’s leaders at 8:15am.
Vocations will be in the spotlight
Thursday, Jan. 30 during
Celebrating Vocations Day. The Extending our Virtues in Practice program and student mentor groups will research and present a designated Saint to the school and guests during a special assembly at 2:30pm in the school gym.
Friday, Jan 31 is
Celebrating Our Faculty, Staff and Volunteers Day. Students will be released from classes at 12:35pm. Faculty, staff and volunteers will also be released early.
Catholic Schools Week concludes
Saturday, Feb. 1 with a 6:00pm closing Mass at San Jose Church, 735 Brevard, celebrated by Father Nestor Lara, CHS, parochial vicar at the parish. A number of St. Anthony Saints are members at San Jose Church, according to school principal Ana Copeland.
Other Activities Scheduled This Spring: Include the annual Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) Auction on Sunday, March 1, a History Fair on Wednesday, April 1 and the Spring Music Program on Wednesday, May 20.
“St. Anthony School has educated over 3,000 students in Hereford since 1917,” said Copeland. “All former students, faculty, staff and parents of St. Anthony School are asked to please fill out a profile data form which can be found on the school website, stanthonysaints.com, or at the school and parish offices.”
St. Anthony School is located at 120 West Park Avenue in Hereford. Phone number: 806-364-1952. Website: stanthonysaints.com