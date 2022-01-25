Catholic Schools Week In Diocese Of Amarillo

Amarillo—After a quiet, restrained observance of Catholic Schools Week in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all five Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced plans to publicly celebrate Catholic Schools Week Sunday, Jan. 30 through Saturday, Feb. 5. Activities at the schools are centered around the theme Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service. Here are thumbnail sketches of activities planned for Catholic Schools Week. Events listed here are subject to change without notice—please contact your Catholic School for additional details.
Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Amarillo Holy Cross Catholic Academy will begin Catholic Schools Week Sunday, Jan. 30 with Celebrate Our Parish day. Students will wear Mass uniforms to Mass at their home parish. Monday, Jan. 31 is Celebrate Community day. A school-wide service project is the major activity of the day. Celebrating Vocations is the theme for Tuesday, Feb. 1. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will celebrate Mass with students, faculty and staff at 11:30am at St. Joseph’s Church. Students will also send notes of encouragement to religious communities throughout the diocese. Wednesday, Feb. 2 is Celebrating Our Nation day. Students will pray the Rosary around the flagpole and will dress in either camouflage or red, white and blue. The theme of Thursday, Feb. 3 is Celebrating Our Students. It’s a causal dress day for students, who will have a pizza party while celebrating other Catholic Schools in the diocese. Friday, Feb. 4 is Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers Day. Lunch will be brought in for faculty and staff, with volunteers recognized for their contributions to the Holy Cross community. Catholic Schools Week concludes Saturday, Feb. 5 with Celebrating Our Families day. Families will be invited to post a picture of themselves to the school’s social media pages. Holy Cross Catholic Academy is located at 4110 South Bonham, Amarillo, just north of St. Joseph’s School. Phone number: 806-355-9637. Website: holycrossama.org
St. Joseph’s School, Amarillo Catholic Schools: Celebrate Our Parish is the theme of the opening weekend of Catholic Schools Week. St. Joseph’s students will attend the 5:00pm Mass on Saturday, Jan. 29 and the 9:30am Mass on Sunday, Jan. 30. Students will participate in the various ministries at each Mass and will serve snacks and refreshments after both Masses. Catholic Schools: Celebrate Our Community is the theme for Monday, Jan. 31. The campus will host a breakfast for special members of the community, i.e., nurses, teachers, doctors, veterans, police officers and firefighters. The school will team with Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle to host a Bags of Hope food drive. The annual walk-about to clean up litter from in and around the campus grounds is also on the schedule and students will also have the opportunity to create uplifting greeting cards for residents at nearby nursing homes. Tuesday, Feb. 1 is Catholic Schools: Celebrate Our Students. Students will take part in the fourth annual Knights Challenge, which includes physical and friendly competitions. The students will unwind and relax with a fun movie and popcorn and will wrap up the day creating fun crafts together. The nation is the focus on Wednesday Feb. 2, with Catholic Schools: Celebrate Our Nation. The day begins with a flag-raising, which will include a prayer at the flagpole, accompanied by the Palo Duro High School Air Force Jr. ROTC. Teachers and students will take time to create thank you posters that will be presented to the Amarillo Police Department, to specific Amarillo firehouses, the VA and to both Northwest Texas Hospital and BSA. The day concludes with a presentation by the Caprock High School Marine Jr. ROTC. Catholic Schools: Celebrate Vocations is the theme of Thursday, Feb. 3. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will celebrate Mass at 8:15am at St. Joseph’s Church for the students, faculty and staff. Students will have an opportunity to dress for the future, as they dress up in the vocation or profession they wish to accomplish as they grow older. The Future is Bright Career Fair is also scheduled, which will feature leaders from the school and diocesan communities, as students learn about and communicate with those experienced community leaders. Also scheduled is a school-wide three-dimension art project, as each class will create a Rosary display. Students will also write letters to diocesan priests and to members of the various religious orders in the Diocese of Amarillo. Catholic Schools Week concludes Friday, Feb. 4 with Catholic Schools: Celebrate Faculty, Staff and Volunteers. Students will perform and compete at a morning talent show, showcasing the many talents they’ve been blessed with. Students will be dismissed at noon and the school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will express its gratitude to faculty, staff and volunteers with a catered lunch. St. Joseph’s School is located at 4118 South Bonham, Amarillo, in between St. Joseph’s Church and Holy Cross Catholic Academy. Phone number: 806-359-1604. Website: stjosephamarillo.com
St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo Students at St. Mary’s Cathedral School will begin Catholic Schools Week serving in a number of ministries during the weekend Masses of Saturday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 30. A video showcasing the Montessori Preschool will be shown at all Masses. The school will honor First Responders on Monday, Jan. 31. An art walk celebrating student art and a breakfast to celebrate the student body at St. Mary’s highlight Tuesday, Feb. 1. Students will be encouraged to dress like a child from a decade of their choosing to say that St. Mary’s students have been awesome for 108 years. On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the school will pay tribute to the military with a prayer service and don their finest western wear, because there is nothing in the country like Catholic Schools. St. Mary’s students will also participate in a card exchange with other Catholic Schools around the nation to learn what Catholic Schools are like in other states. The second Religion Bowl is the highlight of Thursday, Feb. 3, with fourth and fifth grade students taking part. The school will also honor priests and women religious throughout the diocese. Students will also dress as a favorite biblical character and will also take part in Adoration to pray for an increase of vocations to the priesthood and religious life. The week concludes Friday, Feb. 4 with an 8:15am Catholic Schools Week Mass with Bishop Patrick J. Zurek. Children will also present their parents with a token of appreciation after Mass to thank them for providing the gift of Catholic Education. Throughout the week, students will decorate their classroom doors and take part in a number of games. St. Mary’s Cathedral is located at 1200 South Washington, Amarillo. Main Office number: 806-376-9112. Admissions Office: 806-350-2964. Website: stmarysamarillo.org
St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart Catholic Schools Week begins Sunday, Jan. 30 with Celebrating Our Parish. Students will attend and take part in a Children’s Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church with Father Lawrence John, JCL, at 9:30am. There will be a Book Fair from 10:30 to 11:45 and the Classroom Door Contest begins. Parents and supporters are encouraged to drop by the school and vote for their favorite door. Celebrating Our St. Anthony of Padua School Family—Spirit Day is Monday, Jan. 31. Students, faculty and staff will be encouraged to show their Crusader Pride and wear Crusader clothing. Pastries for Crusaders is set for 7:30am to 8:15am and Family Night at the Book Fair begins at 5:00pm. Tuesday, Feb. 1 is Celebrating Our Students—Pajama Day. Lunch will be provided for all students at noon and students will be celebrated during a 2:00 gathering. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will be at the school to celebrate Mass at 11:00am with students, faculty and staff on Wednesday, Feb. 2, Celebrating Our Vocations. Students will be in Dress Uniform and Bishop Zurek will join the staff for lunch after Mass. Students will also participate in a Vocations Fair from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Celebrating Our Community—Purple and Gold Day, is on tap for Thursday, Feb. 3. Students will be encouraged to wear their favorite Dalhart Golden Wolves gear while working on service projects for the community. Students will also put together care packages for North Deanery priests. Catholic Schools Week concludes Friday, Feb. 4 with Celebrating Our Faculty, Staff and Volunteers. Students will dress in the attire chosen by their classroom teachers and will write thank you notes to faculty, staff and volunteers prior to early dismissal at noon. A Staff Appreciation Lunch follows, which includes gifts of appreciation for the staff. St. Anthony of Padua School is located at 410 East 13th in Dalhart. Phone number: 806-244-4811. Website: stanthonydalhart.com
St. Anthony’s School, Hereford Catholic Schools Week for St. Anthony’s School begins Sunday, Jan. 30 with Faith, Knowledge and Service: In Our Parish. Mass will be celebrated at 9:30am. Students will be in dress uniforms and during Mass, the 2022 Distinguished Graduate will be announced. Monday, Jan. 31 is Faith, Knowledge and Service: Celebrating Your Community. Bishop Zurek will celebrate Mass with students, faculty and staff at 10:00am. Students in K4 to second grade will take treats to the Hereford Police Station and Hereford Fire Department, while students in third through fifth grades will deliver treats to the Deaf Smith County Courthouse. Faith, Knowledge and Service: Celebrating Your Students will be the theme on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The morning will be dedicated to Minute to Win It games with students, while the afternoon will include a movie and popcorn for students. The focus of Wednesday, Feb. 2 is Faith, Knowledge and Service: Celebrate the Nation. Students and staff will meet at the flagpole for morning prayer, with students and staff praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet later that afternoon. Vocations will be celebrated Thursday, Feb. 3 during Faith, Knowledge and Service: Celebrate Vocations. Third through fifth grade students will take part in a Saint Fair, dressing up as their favorite Saint and making a presentation. Students in K4 through second grade will do a Saint Fair class project. Friday, Feb. 4 is Faith, Knowledge and Service: Celebrate Staff. Students will be dismissed at 12:35pm and a luncheon will be hosted for the staff. Catholic Schools Week concludes Sunday, Feb. 6 with Faith, Knowledge and Service: Celebrate Families, with a Mass at 11:30am at San Jose Church at 735 Brevard. St. Anthony’s School is located at 120 West Park Avenue in Hereford. Phone number: 806-364-1952. Website: stanthonysaints.com