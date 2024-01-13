Catholic Schools Week Sunday, Jan. 28-Saturday, Feb. 3

Amarillo—All five Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced plans to celebrate Catholic Schools Week Sunday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Feb. 3. Activities at the schools are centered around the theme Catholic Schools United in Faith and Community. Here are thumbnail sketches of activities planned for Catholic Schools Week. Events listed here are subject to change without notice—please contact your Catholic Schools for additional information. Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Amarillo Catholic Schools Week at Holy Cross Catholic Academy begins Sunday, Jan. 28 with the theme Celebrating Your Parish. That afternoon at 2:00, the first of two presentations in the Senior Capstone Project will take place in the HCCA Event Center at 4102 South Bonham. Celebrating Our Community is the focus of Monday, Jan. 29. The middle school basketball teams are scheduled to continue play in the third round of the West Texas Christian Athletic Association (WTCAA) North Regionals at Plainview Christian Academy. Tuesday, Jan. 30, the student body is celebrated with Celebrating Our Students. Varsity basketball teams are in action against Panhandle Christian Home Educators Association (PCHEA). The girls game begins at 6:00pm, followed by the boys game. Celebrating Vocations takes center stage Wednesday, Jan. 31, with Bishop Patrick J. Zurek scheduled to celebrate Mass with students, faculty, staff and school supporters at 11:15am at St. Joseph’s Church. It’s Celebrating Our Nation day on Thursday, Feb. 1 and Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers on Friday, Feb. 2. HCCA basketball teams will be in action Feb. 2 against Accelerate, with games starting at 6:00pm.
Upcoming Events… include the second Sunday of Senior Capstone Project presentations on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2:00pm in the HCCA Event Center, the annual Calendar Party Friday, April 5, Baccalaureate Mass Wednesday, May 22 for the Class of 2024 and Commencement Exercises on Friday, May 24.
Holy Cross Catholic Academy is located at 4110 South Bonham, Amarillo, just north of St. Joseph’s School. Phone number: 806-355-9637. Website: holycrossama.org.
St. Joseph’s School, Amarillo St. Joseph’s School launches Catholic Schools Week Sunday, Jan. 28 with Celebrate Your Parish. A kickoff Mass will be celebrated at 9:30am. Doors in the school will be decorated, featuring the theme of United in Faith and Community. The school will also 55 reasons why the St. Joseph’s Faith Community likes St. Joseph’s School. Community will be the focus of Monday, Jan. 29, with a canned food drive to benefit the InterFaith Hunger Project at Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle getting underway. A penny war between the students also starts, with the winning class getting a pizza party. Other highlights include fourth and fifth grade students taking a field trip to Sancta Maria Convent in Panhandle to visit the Franciscan Sisters of Christ the Light and students spending time cleaning the St. Joseph’s School and parish grounds and picking up trash, weather permitting. Tuesday, Jan. 30 is a day for students, with the Knights Challenge in the afternoon, with six stations and classes rotating throughout the stations. It will also be N.U.T. day. Camo or Red, White and Blue will be the attire Wednesday, Jan. 31 for Celebrating the Nation Day. Students are encouraged to dress in camo or the nation’s colors. A ROTC presentation is scheduled that morning. The Rosary will be recited around the flagpole at 3:00pm and students will write letters to someone they know who is currently serving our country. Vocations will be in the spotlight Thursday, Feb. 1. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will celebrate Mass with students, faculty, staff and school supporters at 8:15am at St. Joseph’s Church. Father Gabriel E. Garcia, pastor at St. Joseph’s Church, will share his vocation story and Deacon John Renteria will also share his vocation story later in the day. Students will participate in Stump the Priest, take photos in cutouts of a nun and priest and create CARE packages for Religious. At 3:00pm, its DEAP (Drop Everything and Pray), with the recitation of the Rosary. The week concludes with Celebrate Staff and Volunteers Day on Friday, Feb. 2. Students will be released early and staff and faculty will be provided a lunch by the St. Joseph’s School PTPA. There will also be acrostic poems from students presented to volunteers and faculty.
St. Joseph’s School is located at 4118 South Bonham, Amarillo, in between St. Joseph’s Church and Holy Cross Catholic Academy. Phone number: 806-359-1604. Website: stjosephamarillo.com
St. Mary’s Cathedral School, Amarillo Catholic Schools Week will start a bit earlier this year at St. Mary’s Cathedral School. On Friday, Jan. 26, the school will host a Bingo Night and Chili Cookoff from 5:00 to 9:00 in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Activity Center gym. The public is invited to attend. The celebration of being a student in Catholic Schools will start Monday, Jan. 29 with a First Responders Parade and the celebration of First Responders in the community. Throughout the week students will participate in several activities, including class bingo, dress-up days, adopting individual Religious in the Diocese of Amarillo and praying for them, as well as a special service project with student-created artwork with a purpose. The week concludes Friday, Feb. 2 with an 8:15am Mass with Bishop Patrick J. Zurek in St. Mary’s Cathedral and a luncheon for faculty and staff.
St. Mary’s Cathedral School is located at 1200 South Washington, Amarillo. Main office number: 806-376-9112. Admissions Office: 806-350-2964. Website: stmarysamarillo.org
St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart Celebrating Our Parish on Sunday, Jan. 28 begins Catholic Schools Week at St. Anthony of Padua School. Father Lawrence John, JCL, pastor at St. Anthony of Padua Church will celebrate a Children’s Mass at 9:30am, followed by Pastries with the Parish. There will also be a Hallway Open House and a Book Fair. Students will be in dress uniform Monday, Jan. 29 for Celebrating Our Faculty, Staff and Volunteers Day. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will celebrate Mass with students, faculty and staff at 11:00am and will join faculty and staff for lunch after Mass. Students will also take time during the day to write thank you notes to faculty, staff and volunteers to express their appreciation. Tuesday, Jan. 30 is Celebrating Our Nation—Red, White and Blue Day. Students will be wearing patriotic colors to honor military, firefighters, police officers and emergency medical service personnel. First Responders and students will share lunch at 11:45am. A Vocations Fair from 1:00pm to 3:00pm will be the focus on Celebrating Our Vocations on Wednesday, Jan. 31. It will also be Hat Day. Celebrating Our Community is set for Thursday, Feb. 1. Students will be decked in their favorite purple and gold to celebrate the Dalhart Wolves. There will be classroom community service projects and students will create care packages for seminarians studying for the priesthood for the Diocese of Amarillo. Catholic Schools Week concludes Friday, Feb. 2 with a celebration of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School students families on NUT Day. Students will celebrate Style NUT Day, part of a fun-filled day for students and families that includes GLOW Day and an early dismissal at noon.
St. Anthony of Padua School is located at 410 East 13th in Dalhart. Phone number: 806-244-4811. Website: stanthonydalhart.com St. Anthony’s School, Hereford Catholic Schools Week at St. Anthony’s School begins Sunday, Jan. 28 with a 9:30am Mass at St. Anthony’s Church, where the 2024 Distinguished Graduate will be announced. Monday, Jan. 29 is Celebrating Our Nation Day. Students will be dressed in red, white and blue and will take part in a Patriotic Parade. There will also be a flag raising, led by the local ROTC. Vocations Day is on tap for Tuesday, Jan. 30. The Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ at Prayer Town Emmanuel will visit with students from grades 4K to second at 8:30am and with students from grades three to five at 9:00. At 10:00, Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will celebrate Mass with students, faculty and staff. Throughout the day, the question of How does your Faith link to your vocation will be answered by St. Anthony’s parishioner Janie Banner, who is involved in Hospice; parishioners Walter and Laurie Paetzold, who will discuss the vocation of Marriage; and, Father Grant Spinhirne, pastor at St. Anthony’s Church, will tell his vocation story. Also scheduled to participate are St. Anthony’s School principal Linda Gonzalez and the Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ. Wednesday, Jan. 31 is a Celebration of Students. Students will feast on pizza from Little Caesars, cupcakes and slushies. From 9:00am to 11:00am will be Game Day Rotations, featuring an Art Lesson with Elaine McNutt; Minute to Win It Games; Math Bingo; Music Games; and Trashket Ball. Celebrating The Community is the focus of Thursday, Feb. 1. First responders will be honored, including the Hereford Police Department, the Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Department, Hereford Fire Department, the Department of Public Safety and Emergency Medical Technicians. Cinnamon rolls will also be served. Friday, Feb. 2 is Educator’s Day. Faculty and staff will take part in a luncheon. Catholic Schools Week concludes with a Closing Mass Sunday, Feb. 4 at San Jose Church, Hereford.
St. Anthony’s School is located at 120 West Park Avenue in Hereford. Phone number: 806-364-1952. Website: stanthonysaints.com