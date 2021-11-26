Catholic Student Center Fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 19

Canyon—Legacy Hall in the JBK Student Center on the campus of West Texas A&M University will be the location for the annual fundraiser to benefit the Catholic Student Center on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm.
Tickets are on sale for the fundraiser, at $60 per person. The evening will include live and silent auctions and a dinner cooked by CSC alumni and professional chef Alex DeLeon.
Sponsorships are available for the evening: • Bronze sponsorships are available for $50, which include a small advertisement on a banner, verbal recognition during the event and having business cards on a business card table for others to pick up; • Silver sponsorships are $150 each, which include a medium-sized advertisement on a banner, verbal recognition during the event and having business cards on a business card table for others to pick up; • Gold sponsorships are $300 each, which include a large advertisement on a banner and all the other benefits of a silver sponsor, plus two tickets to the event; • Platinum sponsorships are $500 each, which includes all the benefits of a gold sponsorship, but with four tickets to the fundraiser; • Diamond sponsorships are $1,000 or more, with only three sponsorships available. This includes all the benefits of a platinum sponsorship, but with a reserved table at the event; and, • Flawless sponsorship is $1,500 or more, and only one is available. This package includes all benefits in the diamond sponsorship, but with an extra large advertisement on a banner and personalized ads throughout the event.
For additional information, to purchase a ticket or sponsorship, and to donate an item for the live and silent auction, please call Betty Aragon at the Catholic Student Center, 806-655-4345.