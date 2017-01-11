Catholic Student Center Fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 4

Amarillo—Tickets are now available for the annual Auction and Steak Dinner to benefit the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University in Canyon. The annual fundraiser is set for Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6:00pm to midnight at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.



Tickets are $50 each and, as in the past, must be purchased in advance since no tickets will be sold at the door, according to Father S. Christopher Schwind, CSC chaplain and executive director.



“The fifty dollar ticket includes a steak dinner, dancing to the music of Young Country, a live and silent auction and a raffle,” he said. "Proceeds from the fundraiser go toward our general operating expenses but we are also hoping to raise enough money this year to renovate our chapel."



Once again the Student Center is seeking people who are willing to donate a gift basket for the silent auction.



“We have had great participation with our gift baskets the past several years,” said Father Schwind. “This has helped make our annual fundraiser even more special and we encourage groups, businesses and organizations to donate a gift basket again this year.”



The annual auction and steak dinner serves as the principal fundraiser for the CSC, according to Father Schwind.



“This is the main source of funding for our campus ministries, but it’s also a great opportunity for people to meet the students that they are supporting and for the students to show their appreciation for all the generosity we have received throughout the year,” he said.



Tickets are on sale for a raffle, which takes place in conjunction with the annual fundraiser. Tickets are available for a $20.00 donation and can be purchased from any member of the Catholic Student Center.



Top prize in the raffle is the Rome VIP Vatican Exploration, which includes a five-night stay at the Hotel Ponte Sisto. The Experience includes:

• Daily breakfast for two;

• A Vatican Museum tour of your choice; and,

• Winspire booking and concierge service.

Tickets can also be purchased during regular business hours at the WTCSC, located at 2610 4 th Avenue.



The donations as well as the profit from the event help fund campus ministries at West Texas A&M, Clarendon College and Amarillo College.



To purchase a ticket, to donate a gift basket, or to donate items for the silent and live auctions, please contact Betty Aragon at the Catholic Student Center, at 655-4345. Dinner and raffle tickets can also be purchased online with a major credit card at https://wtcsc-org.sites.ecatholic.com/annual-auction.

