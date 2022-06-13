Celebrating The Feast Of The Immaculate Heart of Mary

Panhandle—The School Sisters of St. Francis, aka, the Panhandle Franciscans, invite you to join them on Saturday, June 25 for a Celebration for the Feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Activities are scheduled from 9:30am to 3:00pm at the St. Francis House of Prayer at 125 John Paul Circle in Panhandle. You’re invited to spend the day with the sisters and take part in catechesis, prayer, community and games, all to honor the three hearts. Families are encouraged to bring food for a picnic—the Sisters will provide drinks and dessert.
Please RSVP this week—the deadline is Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19. Learn more or RSVP before Sunday to 806-537-3182.