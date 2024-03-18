Central Deanery Spring Convention

Amarillo—All women in the Central Deanery of the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to attend and take part in the Spring Convention for the Central Deanery of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) Saturday, April 13 at St. Joseph’s Church, 4122 South Bonham.
Registration begins at 8:30am and begins with Mass at 9:00. The theme of the convention is Called to Encounter with Jesus, which will include a panel discussion by a group of women speaking of their encounter with Jesus.
Registration is $10.00 per person and lunch is $20.00. There will be an election of officers. For more details or if interested in serving as an officer, please contact Gloria Carlile at 806-674-3890.