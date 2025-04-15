Amarillo—A documentary film, Carlo Acutis: Roadmap to Reality, will be seen in Amarillo Sunday, April 27 through Tuesday, April 29 at Cinemark Hollywood 16 at 9100 Canyon Expressway, Amarillo.
Showtimes are 4:00pm April 27 and 7:00pm on both April 28 and April 29.
The film explores how Carlo’s spirituality guided him through the digital age, offering insights into the intersection of technology and humanity from well-known Catholic voices and technology experts.
The film is a production of Castletown Media and Jim Wahlberg in association with the National Eucharistic Congress, Inc., and the McGrath Institute for Church Life at the University of Notre Dame. The Congress has embraced the film as part of their work to spread devotion to and belief in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist, which was central in Carlo’s Life.