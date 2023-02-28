Chrism Mass Tuesday, April 4 Amarillo—The annual Chrism Mass is set for Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
Bishop Patrick J. Zurek invites the Faithful to attend the Chrism Mass and to show their support for the priests of the Diocese of Amarillo.
“If you support your parish priest, we encourage you to join us for the Chrism Mass in a show of support for all of our priests,” said Bishop Zurek.
During the Chrism Mass, the Oil of the Catechumen, the Oil of the Sick and the Holy Chrism will be blessed. Priests of the diocese, who will concelebrate with Bishop Zurek, will renew their commitment to their ordained ministry and to the bishop. The Mass of Chrism Mass is considered a celebration of ordained priesthood.
Chrism is used in the administration of the Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and Holy Orders, in the consecration of churches, chalices, patens, altars and altar-stones, and in the solemn blessing of bells and baptismal water. The head of the newly-baptized is anointed with chrism, the forehead of the person confirmed, the head and hands of a bishop at his consecration and the hands of a priest at his ordination. So are the walls of churches, which are solemnly consecrated, anointed with the same holy oil and the parts of the sacred vessels used in the Mass which come in contact with the Sacred Species, as the paten and chalice.
If it be asked why chrism has been thus introduced into the functions of the church liturgy, a reason is found in its special fitness for this purpose by reason of its symbolical significance. For olive-oil, being of its own nature rich, diffusive, and abiding, is fitted to represent the copious outpouring of sacramental grace, while balsam, which gives forth most agreeable and fragrant odors, typifies the innate sweetness of Christian virtue. Oil also gives strength and suppleness to the limbs, while balsam preserves from corruption. Thus anointing with chrism aptly signifies that fulness of grace and spiritual strength by which we are enabled to resist the contagion of sin and produce the sweet flowers of virtue. "For we are the good odor of Christ unto God" (2 Corinthians 2:15).
For those unable to attend the April 4 Chrism Mass, the Mass will be broadcast live on St. Valentine Catholic Radio, 1010AM and 94.5FM, KDJW; and, online at kdjw.org, beginning at 6:50pm.