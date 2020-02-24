Chrism Mass Tuesday, April 7

Amarillo—The annual Chrism Mass is set for Tuesday, April 7 at 7:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
Bishop Patrick J. Zurek invites the faithful to attend the Chrism Mass and to show their support for the priests of the Diocese of Amarillo.
“If you support your parish priest, we encourage you to join us for the Chrism Mass in a show of support for all of our priests,” said Bishop Zurek.
During the Chrism Mass, the Oil of the Catechumen, the Oil of the Sick and the Chrism will be blessed. Priests of the diocese, who will concelebrate with Bishop Zurek, will renew their commitment to their ordained ministry and to the bishop.
The Mass of Chrism is considered a celebration of ordained priesthood.
Chrism is a mixture of oil and balsam, or balm, used for liturgical anointings—Baptism, Confirmation, Holy Orders, the blessing of an altar and, in former days, the coronation of kings.
Its symbolism is both royal and priestly, therefore fitting for both the royal priesthood of all Christians and the hierarchical priesthood of Orders. At one time, the oil had to be olive, but now may be vegetable, seed or coconut oil if olive oil is difficult to obtain or too expensive.
For those unable to attend the April 7 Chrism Mass, the Mass will be broadcast live on St. Valentine Catholic Radio, 1360AM, KDJW; 1010AM and 94.5FM, KTNZ; and, online at kdjw.org, beginning at 6:50pm.