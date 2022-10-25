Christmas Luncheon At DeFalco Retreat Center Friday, Dec. 9

Amarillo—Shepherds Watch by Night is the theme of the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center’s Christmas Luncheon Friday, Dec. 9. Activities at the Retreat Center at 2100 North Spring begin at 10:45am with a Bake Sale, followed by lunch at 11:45. Tickets for the luncheon are $40 per person.
Those who would like to be involved as a table hostess or would be willing to bring something to sell in our bake sale are encouraged to contact Sister Stella Maris Hamann, DLJC, at 806-383-1811 or email, srstella@dioama.org