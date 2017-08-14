Church On Fire Conference Sept. 28-30

"As fire transforms into itself everything it touches so the Holy Spirit transforms into Divine life whatever is subjected to its power." —Catechism of the Catholic Church, #1127 Amarillo—A Church on Fire Conference, sponsored by the diocesan Respect Life Ministries office, will be offered Thursday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Sept. 30 in Monsignor DiBenedetto Hall at St. Hyacinth Church, 4500 West Hills Trail.
Presenting the conference from the John Paul II Healing Center will be Bart Schuchts. He has been involved in ministry for more than 28 years and has vast experience across the Body of Christ.
“Following a desperate plea while in an NFL locker room nearly 30 years, Bart Schuchts encountered the Father’s love,” said Stephanie Frausto of the Respect Life Ministries office. “His passion has remained the same since—to love and please God in all that he does and to impart that love to many.
“God is calling His Church to be who He created Her to be—a Church on Fire with His love and presence. Come and be a part of the abundant life Jesus promised.”
The conference will begin Sept. 28 with registration from 6:00pm to 7:00pm. Presentations are scheduled Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 from 7:00 to 9:00 both evenings and on Sept. 30 from 10:00am to 1:00pm.
Cost of the conference is $50 per person.
For those attending who seek overnight accommodations, those reservations can be made at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring (for those wishing a Retreat Stay to increase discernment and growth). Please contact the Retreat Center at 383-1811 or go online to
www.bdrc.org.
The Ashmore Inn and Suites at 2301 Interstate 40 Access Rd., is offering a special rate for attendees at $70 a night for a standard kind or standard double room. Accommodations can be made at 374-0033—please ask for the Respect Life Ministries rate.
For additional information or to register for the Church on Fire Conference, please call the diocesan Respect Life Ministries office at 806-414-1059.