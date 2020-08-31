Clergy Appointments Announced Amarillo—Clergy appointments involving five priests have been announced by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek.
All appointments take effect on Monday, Sept. 21. Father Anthony Neusch is appointed Rector of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo. Father Nicholas Gerber replaces Father Neusch as Pastor at St. Anthony’s Church, Hereford. Father Roy Kafula has been named Pastor at Holy Angels Church, Childress; Sacred Heart Church, Memphis; and, Our Mother of Mercy Church, Wellington. He will also minister at the T.L. Roach Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Childress. Father Victor Hugo Andrade is the new Parochial Administrator of St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus. Father Arokiaraj “Raj” Malapady is the new Dean of the South Deanery.
A native of Panhandle, Father Neusch, 44, was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Amarillo on May 29, 2004 at St. Laurence Cathedral (now St. Laurence Church), Amarillo, by then-Bishop John W. Yanta. He had been pastor at St. Anthony’s Church, Hereford, since Oct. 1, 2013.
Father Gerber, 41, was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Zurek on June 7, 2008. He has served at parishes in Hereford, Canadian, Wheeler and Amarillo. He is the former Pastor of Holy Angels Church, Childress; Sacred Heart Church, Memphis; and Our Mother of Mercy Church, Wellington.
Father Kafula, 43, was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Zurek on May 23, 2015 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. He had been Parochial Vicar at St. Mary’s Cathedral since April 10, 2018. Father Kafula has also served at parishes in Pampa and Dalhart.
Father Andrade, 31, was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Zurek on June 1, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. He has served as Parochial Vicar at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Amarillo. Father Andrade will continue to assist in the Diocesan Tribunal.
A native of C. Nammiandal, India, Father Malapady, 46, has been Parochial Administrator at Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt, and St. John Nepomucene Church, Hart, since Aug. 1, 2013. He was ordained to the priesthood in his hometown on Feb. 6, 2000.