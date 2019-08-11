Canyon—The Diocesan Vocations Office invites all young men 17 years and older to attend a Come and See Discernment Retreat Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10:30am to 3:30pm at the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University, 2610 4
th Ave.
Father Jonathan Fassero, OSB, a Benedictine monk at Saint Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, Ind., will be the keynote speaker.
“Father Fassero will be giving a presentation to help young men discover the call of God in their lives,” said Father Gabriel E. Garcia, Diocesan Vocations Director. “His presentation will be humorous and lively and will answer many misconceptions about priesthood and seminary lives, while also giving men the opportunity to better know God’s plan for their lives. I invite all young men 17 years and older to come and see!”
Father Fassero currently serves as director of diocesan relations and associate spiritual director for Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology. He is also a part-time spiritual director for Bishop Simon Bruté College Seminary in Indianapolis.
After attending college and seminary at Saint Meinrad, Father Fassero was ordained a priest on April 30, 1978. He also earned a master of arts degree in religious studies from Indiana University. Father Fassero has been a member of the monastic community of Saint Meinrad since 1973.
“For over 20 years, Father Fassero has been involved in various efforts to promote vocations to the priesthood, most especially the Thinking of Priesthood Day that he has given in dioceses throughout the country,” said Father Garcia. “He has worked with seminarians since his ordination, in such capacities as seminary formation dean, enrollment director and as a spiritual director. This wealth of experience provides him with insights into the questions that young men often have about becoming a priest in the Catholic Church.”
Lunch will be provided. For additional information or to RSVP for the Come and See Discernment Retreat, please contact Victor Holguin at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 383-2243, ext. 119 or via email, vholguin@dioama.org.