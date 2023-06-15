Come And See Weekend July 14-16

Panhandle—Receive Love, Be Love is the theme of a Come and See Weekend, presented by the Franciscan Sisters of Christ the Light, formerly known as the School Sisters of St. Francis, at Sancta Maria Convent, 119 Franciscan Way.
“Have you ever wondered what Sisters do all day? Have you considered God’s plan for your life? What does it mean to have a love relationship with God or to deepen your prayer life? You are invited to come and explore these questions and more,” said Franciscan Sister of Christ the Light Sister Mary Michael Huseman. “We invite young, single women in the diocese of Amarillo to join us and explore these essential questions that every serious Catholic must consider.”
The topic for the Come and See Weekend is The Wonderful GPS of the Psalms for our Lives.
“We hope all young, single women will join us to learn more about what it means to Receive Love from God and then to Be Love in the world,” Sister Mary Michael said. “We’ll elaborate on what it means to learn more about discernment in our daily lives while meeting other people who want to make a difference in the world by following Jesus the Beloved.”
Cost of the Come and See Us Weekend is by donation. Those interested or seeking additional information are asked to please contact Sister Mary Michael at 806-537-3182, ext. 6.