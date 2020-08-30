Comprehensive Youth Ministry 101 Now Online

Amarillo—An opportunity to learn more about Youth Ministry is now available online throughout the Diocese of Amarillo.
Comprehensive Youth Ministry 101 is an overview of Youth Ministry, according to diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman. It can be found on the diocesan website at amarillodiocese.org/online-comprehensive-training-101.
“Comprehensive Youth Ministry 101 is open to all youth ministry contacts, the Core Team and other youth ministry leaders, whether it be junior high and senior high DRE’s, Quinceañeara Ministry, RCIA or other ministries,” he said. “This workshop helps parish leaders come to fuller understanding of comprehensive youth ministry as outlined in Renewing the Vision: A Framework for Catholic Youth Ministry (USCCB, 1997). The workshop explores the ways that a parish can effectively minister to young people within the context of the parish, including the family and wider community.
“While this workshop is geared toward any youth ministers, contacts and core team members, it is also beneficial to anyone involved in youth ministry. We invite everyone to attend and to get more involved with the youth in their parish.”
For additional information about Comprehensive Youth Ministry 101, please call Guzman at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 383-2243, ext. 118.