Comprehensive Youth Ministry 101 Training Scheduled

Amarillo—An Overview of Youth Ministry, Comprehensive Youth Ministry 101, will be offered Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
The training is open to Pastors/Associate Pastors, Deacons, Youth Ministry Coordinators, Prospective Youth Minister Leaders, Directors of Religious Education, Youth Ministry Teams (Volunteers) and Youth Ministry Leaders (Quinceañera, RCIA, Liturgy, et. al).
This workshop helps parish leaders come to fuller understanding of comprehensive youth ministry as outlined in
Renewing the Vision: A Framework for Catholic Youth Ministry (USCCB, 1997). The workshop explores the ways that a parish can effectively minister to young people within the context of the parish, including the family and wider community.
For additional information, please call Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118.