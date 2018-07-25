Comprehensive Youth Ministry Training 101 Scheduled

Amarillo—Two parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo will be hosting Comprehensive Youth Ministry Training 101 during the month of August.



St. John the Evangelist Church in Borger will host Comprehensive Youth Ministry Training 101 Sunday, Aug. 12, beginning with Mass at 9:30am, with training following Mass.



Immaculate Conception Church in Vega will host Comprehensive Youth Ministry Training 101 on Wednesday, Aug. 29 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the parish hall.



This workshop helps parish leaders come to fuller understanding of comprehensive youth ministry as outlined in Renewing the Vision: A Framework for Catholic Youth Ministry (USCCB, 1997). The workshop explores the ways that a parish can effectively minister to young people within the context of the parish, including the family and wider community.



The workshops are open to all pastors and associate pastors, deacons, youth ministry coordinators, prospective youth minister leaders, director of religious education, youth ministry teams and volunteers and youth ministry leaders, especially those involved with Quinceañeras, RCIA and Liturgy.



For additional information, please contact diocesan youth director Oscar Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118.

